Saw.com Incorporated and NameSilo's NameLot.com Brokerage Platform Announce Merger, Forging a Stronger Future for Domain Brokerage

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FLORIDA, May 30, 2023

FLORIDA, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Saw.com, a leading domain brokerage firm, and NameLot.com, a technologically rich domain marketplace, are thrilled to announce their merger, creating a powerhouse partnership. This strategic collaboration brings together the Saw.com Incorporated sales team that has contributed to over a half a billion dollars in domain sales, technology, and knowledge with NameLot's technology stack that provides custom sales landers, payment plan capabilities, and sales CRM tools.

NameSilo_Technologies_Corp__Saw_com_Incorporated_and_NameSilo_s.jpg

The merger between Saw.com and NameSilo's NameLot.com brokerage platform marks a significant milestone in the domain industry, as the two join forces to drive innovation, growth, and customer success. With a shared vision of delivering exceptional domain brokerage and self-service options, the merger aims to expand market reach, enhance client support, and streamline operations to meet the evolving needs of businesses and individuals seeking premium domain assets.

Best known for sales such as: Ai.com, Virtual.com, Bunny.com, Cool.com, Event.com and countless others Saw.com has established itself as a leading force in domain brokerage, renowned for its impeccable track record, exceptional negotiation skills, and extensive network of clients and partners. Their team of seasoned domain brokers has facilitated over a half a billion dollars in transactions while in the industry and has a proven ability to get the job done. Jeffrey Gabriel, CEO of Saw.com, expressed his excitement about the merger, stating, "This merger is an exciting step for us, and puts Saw.com five years ahead of where we planned to be. Not only are we getting a great tech stack to work with, but we are also gaining the guidance of Kristaps Ronka, NameSilo and their NameLot dev team."

Adding to the sentiment, Kristaps Ronka, CEO of NameLot.com, said, "We are thrilled to merge with Saw.com and embark on this exciting journey together. Our shared commitment to client success and our complementary strengths make us an unstoppable force in the domain brokerage market. We look forward to delivering exceptional results and building lasting relationships with our clients. We built NameLot.com with a focus on the technology side but realized, relatively quickly, that what we lacked, was the expertise of the professionals who help take the domain name transaction from conversation to sale. Saw.com proved to be a great partner for us on our 'Try to Buy' solution on NameSilo.com search ('Try to Buy' is where a user can opt to try to have a broker reach out to a domain owner to see if they would be willing to sell the name) and the merger of our NameLot product and Jeff's Saw.com is a 1+1=3 synergy opportunity"

With the merger now official, Saw.com and NameLot.com will work collaboratively to integrate their operations seamlessly. The transition will be carefully managed to ensure minimal disruption to ongoing client engagements and maintain the high level of service both companies are known for.

For more information about Saw.com and NameLot.com, or to inquire about domain brokerage services, please visit www.saw.com.

About Saw.com: Saw.com is a leading domain brokerage firm specializing in premium domain acquisitions, sales, and consulting. With a team of seasoned brokers and extensive industry knowledge, Saw.com has facilitated numerous high-profile domain transactions across various industries.

About NameLot.com: NameLot.com offers comprehensive domain brokerage services. NameLot was built from the ground up to help domain investor clients fully manage their domain name sales through one central platform.

favicon.png?sn=VA13777&sd=2023-05-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sawcom-incorporated-and-namesilos-namelotcom-brokerage-platform-announce-merger-forging-a-stronger-future-for-domain-brokerage-301837188.html

SOURCE NameSilo Technologies Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA13777&Transmission_Id=202305300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA13777&DateId=20230530
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.