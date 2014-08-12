Andreas Halvorsen's Firm Stretches Into Lululemon Athletica in the 1st Quarter

Former tiger cub's firm releases quarterly portfolio update

James Li
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Firm entered positions in Lululemon Athletica and Sherwin-Williams.
  • It reduced its holdings of Microsoft, Amazon and Boston Scientific.
Article's Main Image

Viking Global Partners LP, the firm led by

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed in a regulatory 13F filing that its top five trades during the first quarter included new positions in Lululemon Athletica (LULU, Financial) and Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW, Financial). The firm also reduced its holdings of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN, Financial) and Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX, Financial).

Prior to founding the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm, Halvorsen worked as senior managing director and director of equities at

Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio). Viking employs a research-intensive, long-term focused investing approach. Emphasis is placed on fundamental analysis and deep research on a company’s business model, fundamental data, management quality and cyclical and secular industry trends.

1663573146227179520.png

As of March, the firm’s $21.23 billion 13F equity portfolio contains 80 stocks, with 20 new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 25%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are health care, financial services, technology and industrials, accounting for 35.73%, 17.94%, 16.51% and 12.23% of the equity portfolio.

1663573600789069824.png

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Lululemon Athletica

Viking invested in 1,893,883 shares of Lululemon Athletica (

LULU, Financial), giving the position 3.25% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $313.51 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.55 as of Tuesday.

1663590384078422016.png

The Vancouver-based athletic footwear and accessories company has a GF Score of 99 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10.

1663617885827760128.png

Lululemon Athletica’s high profitability rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 1.7% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 94% of global competitors.

1663629871009497088.png

Other gurus with holdings in Lululemon Athletica include the

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies.

1663630229328887808.png

Sherwin-Williams

Viking purchased 2,252,060 shares of Sherwin-Williams (

SHW, Financial), giving the position 2.38% equity portfolio weight.

1663631102176133120.png

Shares of Sherwin-Williams averaged $228.85 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.75 as of Tuesday.

1663632180716240896.png

The Cleveland-based paint company has a GF Score of 93 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 5 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.

1663632535160094720.png

Sherwin-Williams' high profitability rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 4.90% per year on average over the past five years.

1663635115298783232.png

Microsoft

The firm sold 2,381,775 shares of Microsoft (

MSFT, Financial), chopping 69.46% of the position and 2.87% of its equity portfolio.

1663635489036435456.png

Shares of Microsoft averaged $255.08 during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.03 as of Tuesday.

1663635777336115200.png

The Redmond, Washington-based software giant has a GF Score of 94 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 3 out of 10.

1663636067741335552.png

Microsoft’s high profitability rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 7.5% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 97% of global competitors.

1663640734810505216.png

Amazon

The firm sold 4,853,738 shares of Amazon (

AMZN, Financial), slicing 38.89% of the position and 2.05% of its equity portfolio.

1663642659727605760.png

Shares of Amazon averaged $96.61 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.61 as of Tuesday.

1663642965735636992.png

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has a GF Score of 94 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and momentum, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and GF Value.

1663643269055119360.png

Amazon’s high growth rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and three-year revenue and book value growth rates that are outperforming more than 84% of global competitors.

1663647909993775104.png

Boston Scientific

The firm sold 8,391,712 shares of Boston Scientific (

BSX, Financial), chopping 88.07% of the position and 1.96% of its equity portfolio.

1663650682688765952.png

Shares of Boston Scientific averaged $47.13 during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.04 as of Tuesday.

1663651016509227008.png

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based medical device company has a GF Score of 75 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 3 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for momentum, profitability, growth and financial strength.

1663651403341496320.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
