In a testament to Experian Employer Services’ commitment to providing employers across the country with the latest advancements in technology, the company recently received two Showcase Standout Awards for “Best Demonstration in Cutting-Edge Technology” and “Best Overall Demo” during PayrollOrg’s 41st Annual Payroll Congress earlier this month in Denver.

Attendees of PayrollOrg’s third annual Payroll Solutions Showcase selected Experian Employer Services as the recipient of both awards for the business’s demonstration of its verification fulfillment solution, which is powered by Experian Verify™.

Experian Employer Services’ solution offers simple, fast and secure verification fulfillment for employers while empowering employees during their most meaningful financial transactions, such as purchasing a new home or leasing a new vehicle. As employers continue to grapple with a challenging labor market, Experian Verify can reduce the burdens placed on HR, payroll and finance teams by eliminating the need to manually respond to verification requests.

“Employee verification needs are a critical responsibility for employers,” said Merideth Wilson, Executive Vice President and General Manager Experian Employer Services. “Our goal is to be the partner of choice for employers across the U.S. This recognition from PayrollOrg and our peers reflects our commitment to providing employers with the latest advancements in technology to best serve their employees.”

Experian launched its Employer Services division in May 2021 through the acquisitions of Corporate Cost Control (CCC), Emptech, Tax Credit Co. (TCC), followed by the acquisition of CIC Plus.The business offers a full suite of solutions to help employers throughout the employee lifecycle, including:

Electronic I-9 management

Tax credits and incentives

Income and employment verification fulfillment

Unemployment claims and state unemployment insurance (SUI) tax management

Employment tax

Year-end tax and ACA statements

Tax withholding services

Pay statements

“The Showcase Standout Awards recognize outstanding payroll providers and their presentations of premiere products for the industry,” said Dan Maddux, executive director for PayrollOrg. “Congratulations to Experian for being awarded two Showcase Standout Awards for delivering far and away the best product demonstration at our 2023 Payroll Solutions Showcase.”

Experian Employer Services is an affiliate of Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

To learn more about Experian Employer Services or to request a demo of the company’s verification fulfillment solution, visit www.experian.com%2Femployer-services.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 21,700 people operating across 30 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property.

