Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) selected Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® Geosciences as its standard geoscience toolbox and OpenWorks® with Open Subsurface Data Universe (OSDU™) as its corporate database for interpretations for its subsurface data.

Equinor’s One Subsurface community will now have a standardized subsurface toolkit, which helps them to seamlessly introduce geoscientists into different projects. The solution will consolidate all interpretation data into OpenWorks to enable geological interpretation at scale, and a smooth transition to cloud. Equinor and Halliburton will co-develop the DecisionSpace Geosciences exploration workflows.

“Consolidating our data and unifying our basic geosciences workflows will enable us to improve geoscientist productivity and eliminate key handovers, while accelerating subsurface evaluation, and improving data access and quality across the enterprise,” said Åshild Hanne Larsen, Vice President Subsurface Excellence and Digital at Equinor.

“DecisionSpace Geosciences will provide a platform that shares subsurface insights, skills, and expertise to multidisciplinary teams at Equinor,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president, Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting. “And OpenWorks enhanced with OSDU support will deliver the industry's only multiuser, shared environment, easing Equinor's enterprise architecture transition to the cloud.”

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005301/en/