Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) has won top honors in two transaction banking categories at the fifth annual Digital CX Awards 2023, hosted by The Digital Banker -- dedicated to recognizing pioneering innovation in Digital Customer Experience (CX) across the financial services ecosystem. Citi placed first in the World’s Best Transaction Bank for Digital CX and Outstanding Digital CX – Bank Cards categories.

World’s Best Transaction Bank for Digital CX

Citi was chosen as the World’s Best Transaction Bank for Digital CX by the Digital Banker for the development and execution of new digitally-delivered solutions. To help meet the evolving treasury needs of global business and enhance the client experience, institutional clients have access to Citi’s next-generation banking platform, CitiDirect®, which provides one-click access to global transaction capabilities using an intuitive and user-centric workflow. The platform is fully integrated with Citi’s Application Programming Interface (API) connectivity platform, CitiConnect®, which allows clients to integrate seamlessly with Citi to access a growing number of Citi solutions directly from their treasury workstations or ERP of choice.

The two solutions which are available via mobile and tablet channels work together and help provide consistent interoperability and security, while the increased visibility and control can help companies optimize their working capital and cash management strategies across Citi’s global footprint of 95 countries.

“Citi works with our clients to help deliver their global growth and ambitions by building the future of commerce today,” said Naveed Anwar, Global Head of Digital and Data, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. “Our next-generation banking platform provides our clients with one-click access to global transaction capabilities through an integrated and frictionless user experience. Additionally, we are improving the client onboarding experience by making it faster and easier which will help our clients save time and increase efficiency by simplifying complex activities and automating manual processes. We are meeting clients where they are and offering solutions when they need them 24x7x365.”

Outstanding Digital CX – Bank Cards

Citi’s Commercial Cards business offers travel, purchase, and virtual card solutions for corporations, financial institutions, and public sector entities. Commercial Cards has been recognized as a global market leader with one of the largest proprietary networks in the industry and local currency issuance in 59 countries. The business takes a “digital-first” approach to designing innovative products with seamless integration across platforms.

“For many of our customers, expectations around digital payments have changed. Digital payments have evolved from an optional perk to a competitive necessity for clients,” said Gonca Latif-Schmitt, Global Head of Commercial Cards, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. “Customer expectations are informed by their last great experience, no matter the industry. This award recognizes Citi Commercial Cards for constantly finding innovative ways to help clients stay ahead of fast-evolving digital and eCommerce expectations by delivering best in class offerings that are designed to improve the client experience.”

The CitiManager® Mobile App is a digital tool that enables corporate cardholders to manage their corporate card on the go, anywhere in the world. Digital Banker broadly recognized the CitiManager Mobile App for its top-notch digital experience, including:

The customer satisfaction rate – the App received a 76 percent customer satisfaction score because of its functionality, security and speed

69 percent of corporate clients are digitally active users across 57 markets

Unique digital interactions increased by 90 percent year-over-year.

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) enables our clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering the industry's most comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.

