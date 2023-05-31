Simon's Northgate Station Breaks Ground on Residence Inn® by Marriott® as Next Phase of the Transformational Development

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 31, 2023

SEATTLE, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced construction has commenced on a new Residence Inn® by Marriott® at Northgate Station. The first hotel at Northgate Station is the latest transformation in this world-class, mixed-use development in the heart of the Northgate Station and will be an important amenity for the community.

simon_logo.jpg

"As the first hotel in the Northgate Station complex, this Residence Inn will provide our guests with walking-distance access to the newly opened Northgate Sound Transit station, the recently opened Kraken Community Iceplex and the Northgate Station shopping center," said Robert Sanger, Area Vice President, Lodging Development of Marriott International. "Simon's investment has been instrumental to our expansion in commercial developments, and together, we're strengthening the community with jobs, offering a unique visitor experience and empowering our guests to make the most of each day, on their own terms and without constraints."

The 167-room Residence Inn joins the newly upgraded Northgate Sound Transit light rail bus station and Kraken Community Iceplex, the official training facility for the Seattle Kraken NHL team and regional hub for ice sports in the Pacific Northwest. The multi-stage development will continue this year, including a new recreational area scheduled to open this summer. Guests will be able to enjoy Northgate Station's shops, restaurants, and communal gathering areas throughout the construction process.

"We're excited to work with Marriott to bring the Residence Inn brand as the next phase of the transformational development. Once complete in 2025, the new hotel will be an amenity to the community, Kraken Community Iceplex, and Northgate Station." said Patrick Peterman, Senior Vice President of Development & Mixed Use, Simon. "This mixed-use, transit-oriented development will create a sustainable and vibrant live, work, play, stay, and shop experience for the Northgate Station and the surrounding community."

For more information about the expansion project and Northgate Station, please visit www.simon.com/mall/northgate-station.

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

favicon.png?sn=DE15637&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simons-northgate-station-breaks-ground-on-residence-inn-by-marriott-as-next-phase-of-the-transformational-development-301838582.html

SOURCE Simon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE15637&Transmission_Id=202305311000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE15637&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.