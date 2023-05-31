SR CarnoSyn® Sustained Release Beta-Alanine Selected as Finalist for Ingredient of the Year in Healthy Aging and Cognitive Function by NutraIngredients-USA Awards 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 31, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarnoSyn® Brands and parent company Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), are proud to announce that SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine has been selected as a finalist in this year's NutraIngredients-USA Awards in two categories: Ingredient of the Year: Healthy Aging and Ingredient of the Year: Cognitive Function.

CarnoSyn_Brands_Logo_B_Logo.jpg

The 2023 NutraIngredients-USA Awards virtual presentation will be held on Wednesday, July 12, at 11:00 a.m. CT.

The NutraIngredients-USA Awards honors excellence and innovation in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry. The Ingredient of the Year category for Healthy Aging celebrates the best the industry has to offer in tailored solutions to remain physically and mentally healthy as we age. The Ingredient of the Year in the Cognitive Function category recognizes the best ingredients dedicated to supporting cognition, memory, alertness, and other cognitive processes. The 2023 NutraIngredients-USA Awards presentation will be a virtual event taking place on Wednesday, July 12, at 11:00 a.m. CT in Chicago.

"The designation of Award Finalist is an honor and a tribute to the many years of rigorous clinical testing and tremendous financial investment in patenting the sustained release formulation," said Aaron Starr, Vice President, CarnoSyn® Brands. "SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine is truly a game changer when it comes to healthy aging and cognitive function. Consumers are more focused than ever on improving overall health and seek new solutions to stay healthy and active with vitality. By adding SR CarnoSyn® sustained release tablets to their product portfolio as a turnkey private label or custom formulation, wellness brands can answer consumer demand—with a strong focus on the latest in health science innovation."

Backed by years of clinical research, SR CarnoSyn® unlocks the many benefits of the antioxidant carnosine to help people get more out of life. As we age, our carnosine levels decrease. SR CarnoSyn® is a patented, sustained release form of beta-alanine that stays in the body longer to enable the synthesis of more carnosine for greater bioavailability within the brain, muscles, and other tissues. SR CarnoSyn® supports the body in five important ways: brain health, heart health, bone health, muscle function, and system immunity—all while limiting the paresthesia normally associated with an efficacious dosage of beta-alanine.

"NAI's expert team has formulated one of the most science-backed dietary supplements available," said Dr. Di Tan, Director of Scientific Affairs, CarnoSyn® Brands. "As pioneers in science, NAI goes beyond just following set rules to test extensive parameters and biomarkers; NAI explores what the world of healthy aging and longevity has yet to uncover."

About CarnoSyn® Brands:
CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine powder and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine tablets. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. SR CarnoSyn®, an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, received GRAS affirmation in 2017. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings within the food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products. For information on SR CarnoSyn® in healthy aging and wellness, visit www.srcarnosyn.com. For more information about CarnoSyn® in sports nutrition, please visit: www.carnosyn.com.

About NAI:
NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

Contact:
Renee Michaelson
Director of Global Marketing
NAI/CarnoSyn® Brands
(760) 736-7700
[email protected]

CarnoSyn_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA14721&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sr-carnosyn-sustained-release-beta-alanine-selected-as-finalist-for-ingredient-of-the-year-in-healthy-aging-and-cognitive-function-by-nutraingredients-usa-awards-2023-301837840.html

SOURCE Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA14721&Transmission_Id=202305311000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA14721&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.