First High-School Education Group to Report First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results on June 5, 2023

29 minutes ago
BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education Group" or the "Company") (OTCQB:FHSEY), an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2023 ended March 31, 2023, prior to U.S. markets open on June 5, 2023.

First High-School Education Group's management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM June 5, 2023, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using below numbers.

International

+1-973-528-0011

United States

+1-888-506-0062

Hong Kong

+852 3018 4049

Mainland China

+86 400 120 3199

Passcode

189494

Webcast URL

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2967/48518

A telephone replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 19, 2023.

International

+1-973-528-0005

United States

+1-800-332-6854

Replay Access Code

48518

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investors relations website at https://ir.diyi.top/.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group is an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China. The Company aspires to become a leader and innovator of private high school education in China, with the focuses on a comprehensive education management integrating education information consulting, education research project development, education talent management, education technology management, education service management, and general vocational integration development services. For more information, please visit https://ir.diyi.top/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor and Media Inquiries Please Contact:

First High-School Education Group
Tommy Zhou
Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: [email protected]

Customer Service
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 010-62555966 (9:30-12:00, 13:30-16:00 CST)

SOURCE: First High-School Education Group



