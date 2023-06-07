Amplifon, world leader in hearing care services and solutions and parent company of Miracle-Ear, was included by Newsweek in the annual rankings for the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list.

The 2023 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® is the newest list in the Most Loved Workplace® collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"People are our most important asset and the real competitive advantage for a company like Amplifon, which is committed to changing our customers’ lives,” says Francesca Morichini, Amplifon's Chief HR Officer. “That’s why we are very proud of this type of recognition, as it is an important acknowledgement of our ongoing commitment to our employees’ development worldwide and shows a high level of engagement within the company.”

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

Amplifon’s human resources strategy is based on three pillars: organization, people, and culture. In addition, Amplifon’s training program, Ampli-Academy, offers continuous, innovative, and personalized development opportunities, with a catalogue of more than 20,000 courses available to a worldwide team of more than 19,400 people in 25 countries, representing almost 100 different nationalities.

In the Americas, Amplifon is made up of more than 1,800 employees dedicated to serving the diverse needs of its customers through several unique and independent brands: Miracle-Ear, with more than 1,500 locations in the United States, Amplifon Hearing Health Care, with more than 6,000 clinics across the country, Amplifon Canada, with more than 115 locations, and GAES, with 130 locations across Latin America.

"While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant,” says Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows."

Visit Newsweek online for a full list of 2023's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®.

About Amplifon

Amplifon, global leader in the hearing care retail market, empowers people to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon’s around 19,400 people worldwide strive every day to understand the unique needs of every customer, delivering exclusive, innovative and highly personalized products and services, to ensure everyone the very best solution and an outstanding experience. The Group, with annual revenues of over 2 billion euros, operates through a network of over 9,300 points of sale in 25 Countries and 5 continents. More information about the Group is available at: https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.amplifon.com.

