LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on developing innovative cyber threat intelligence and autonomous correlation and hunting tools, today announced the launch of its threat intelligence platform on Databricks Marketplace (https://www.databricks.com/product/marketplace).

Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace for exchanging data products such as datasets, notebooks, dashboards, and machine learning models. To accelerate insights, data consumers can discover, evaluate, and access more data products from third-party vendors than ever before. Providers can now commercialize new offerings and shorten sales cycles by providing value-added services on top of their data. Databricks Marketplace is powered by Delta Sharing allowing consumers to access data products without having to be on the Databricks platform. This open approach allows data providers to broaden their addressable market without forcing consumers into vendor lock-in. The addition of Tego Cyber's threat intelligence platform to the marketplace will give Databricks users access to the latest threat intelligence data, enabling them to make more informed decisions about their security posture.

"We are very proud to participate in the inception of the Databricks Marketplace and be the first threat intelligence data provider available in their marketplace," stated Shannon Wilkinson, President & CEO of Tego Cyber. "The Databricks Marketplace will enable us to market our threat intelligence and threat correlation engine applications to a market segment that, to this point, we have not been able to access. The Tego threat intelligence feed for Databricks will allow customers using various data platforms to quickly have access to enriched threat intelligence that can empower them to have faster insights into threats within their organization without the need to ship their data elsewhere."

Lipyeow Lim, Technical Director for Cybersecurity GTM at Databricks added, "Cybersecurity is a team sport. The Tego and Databricks integration enables security teams to innovate in their fight against cyber criminals by having access to enriched IOCs. The Tego threat intelligence feed not only helps security teams to do their day-to-day job more efficiently and effectively, but also provides all the data in Databricks Lakehouse where they can experiment, create, and test their own security analytics and AI/ML models and contribute these back to the cybersecurity community at large."

Mrs. Wilkinson continued, "Using Tego's threat intelligence and threat correlation solutions allows customers to find exposures that they otherwise would not have seen. The Global Incident Response Leader for a Fortune 500 recently called to inform us that without Tego's threat correlation engine and enriched, actionable threat intelligence data, his team would not have detected the initial compromise of a well-known ransomware group in their environment. Taking the lessons learned of building at-scale and at-speed threat correlation for SIEM platforms, we are looking forward to providing the same to Databricks users where they have full ownership of their data and the ability to create true XDR capabilities irregardless of what technologies they use."

According to Melissa Knight, Tego Cyber's Chief Information Security Officer, "threat correlation is a valuable tool for businesses as it helps them to proactively monitor and detect potential security threats. By having unparalleled visibility into their security posture, companies can respond rapidly to threats and minimize the risk of a security breach. With Tego Cyber's seamless integration with Databricks, customers can leverage the power of advanced analytics, machine learning, and curated threat intelligence data to detect and respond to threats in real-time."

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) was founded to mitigate the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company is focused on developing solutions for threat intelligence and autonomous threat hunting/correlation. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat correlation engine integrates with top security and datalake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection and response. For more information, please visit https://tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

