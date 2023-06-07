Final Technology Developments Shared Proving the App Is Coming Soon.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (PDRO), the next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, shares specific details of the applications processes. This app will be the first Home-Related service provider app designed exclusively for the Mexican consumer.

Questions regarding how the app will actually function is shown here in this graphic.

The sign-up process is very simple, fast and efficient. You simply need your Name, Email and a phone number. Once they find the service provider(s) they need, they provide additional information. Vendors who facilitate functions (like financial transactions) are already in place and ready to begin testing.

Here is a look at what the app will look like from a mobile device.

Andrew Birnbaum, CEO, Pedro's List Inc. enthusiastically stated "We understand that whenever developing the final touches to an app requires patience to run through a variety of scenarios. Our team has been diligently working on this and we are very pleased with what we have so far."

"Putting the final touches on app and getting closer to launch is an exciting experience. We have such a high level of confidence, because the people involved have done this before. There is a lot to be proud of with our tech team". Added Eden Miller, Co-founder, Pedro's List Inc.



About Pedro's List: Pedro's List main business operations are connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects throughout Mexico. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology.

