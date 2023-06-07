Pedro's List Shares Update on Technology

33 minutes ago
Final Technology Developments Shared Proving the App Is Coming Soon.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (PDRO), the next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, shares specific details of the applications processes. This app will be the first Home-Related service provider app designed exclusively for the Mexican consumer.

Questions regarding how the app will actually function is shown here in this graphic.

The sign-up process is very simple, fast and efficient. You simply need your Name, Email and a phone number. Once they find the service provider(s) they need, they provide additional information. Vendors who facilitate functions (like financial transactions) are already in place and ready to begin testing.

Here is a look at what the app will look like from a mobile device.

Andrew Birnbaum, CEO, Pedro's List Inc. enthusiastically stated "We understand that whenever developing the final touches to an app requires patience to run through a variety of scenarios. Our team has been diligently working on this and we are very pleased with what we have so far."

"Putting the final touches on app and getting closer to launch is an exciting experience. We have such a high level of confidence, because the people involved have done this before. There is a lot to be proud of with our tech team". Added Eden Miller, Co-founder, Pedro's List Inc.

About Pedro's List: Pedro's List main business operations are connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects throughout Mexico. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

