TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)( TSXV:AZ, Financial) - a global leader in innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Morton Williams, a well-established retailer in the New York metropolitan area, for the order of 100 specially designed 75-liter smart carts, tailored for deployment in urban supermarkets. The order is to encompass an upfront payment and monthly subscription payments. This collaboration showcases the potential of A2Z's smart cart platform solution, empowering retailers like Morton Williams to optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and generate additional revenue.

"We are delighted to partner with Morton Williams. This order reflects the confidence Morton Williams has in our Cust2Mate smart cart solution and its ability to deliver tangible benefits to their customers and business," said Guy Mordoch, CEO of A2Z's subsidiary Cust2Mate. "As we continue to expand our presence in the market, we remain committed to providing innovative technology solutions that drive growth and value for our clients."

Investors interested in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. and their innovative solutions can visit www.a2zas.com for more information.

For more information on the Cust2Mate solution and its benefits, please visit www.cust2mate.com.

For more information about Morton Williams, please visit https://www.mortonwilliams.com/.

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp:

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

