Elys Game Technology to Present Company Business Update and 2023 Earnings Guidance Video Conference

1 hours ago
Management to discuss initiation of US facing mobile operations, infrastructure installations, Q1-’23 earnings and forward goals

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (

ELYS, Financial), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced details regarding the planned investor video conference update to be held Friday, June 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Company management will discuss the company's recently announced developments regarding the launch of its all new US facing mobile sports wagering platform, Q1-2023 earnings performance as well as objectives for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years. The video presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The meeting time and date are subject to change and the event registration link is as follows: Elys June '23 Conference

In addition, details of conference call changes, including any time change and supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on Elys' Investor Relations website at: https://ir.elysgame.com/company-information/presentations and filed on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Company Contacts
Elys Game Technology, Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel.: 1-561-838-3325

Email: [email protected]

