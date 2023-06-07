Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (the "Fund" or "DMA"), is pleased to announce the release of its annual report for the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2023 (the “Annual Report”). The Annual Report provides insights into the performance and strategic outlook of the Fund, along with commentary from the Fund's sub-adviser, Validus Growth Investors, LLC (“Validus”).

The commentary from Validus included in the Annual Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the investment landscape and the Fund’s performance during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The commentary from Validus also looks at key market trends, discusses potential opportunities, and provides Validus’ outlook for the Fund. "Despite the challenging market environment, we remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead and will continue to leverage our deep expertise and disciplined approach in an effort to achieve strong, relative results for our shareholders," said Mark Scalzo, Chief Investment Officer of Validus and Portfolio Manager for the Fund.

Additionally, the Fund is announcing that its Board of Trustees has approved a change in the Fund’s distribution policy. Following the regular monthly June 2023 distribution, the Fund will shift to an annual distribution policy. The change in distribution policy will go into effect after the quarter ending June 30, 2023. Distributions paid in April, May and June of 2023 will reflect the previous policy, which distributed 1/2% of net asset value at the end of each month. Beginning with the start of the Fund’s second fiscal quarter on July 1, 2023, distributions will be paid annually.

Destra Capital Advisors LLC, based in Bozeman, MT, serves as Investment Adviser and Secondary Market Servicing agent to the Fund. Validus Growth Investors, LLC serves as the Investment Sub-Adviser to the Fund.

Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker under the symbol DMA.

The Annual Report is now available on the Funds' website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.destracapital.com%2Fstrategies%2Fclosed-end-funds%2Fdestra-multi-alternative-fund.

Investors and industry professionals are encouraged to explore the Annual Report to gain valuable insights into the Fund's performance and strategic direction.

