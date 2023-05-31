Learneo Advances Platform Strategy with Second Acquisition this Year

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 31, 2023

Company acquires Digital Student Solutions segment from Barnes & Noble Education, including bartleby® and Student Brands

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learneo, Inc., a platform of productivity and learning businesses and technologies, today announced that it entered into a definitive agreement and closed on the acquisition of the Digital Student Solutions (DSS) segment of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), which includes bartleby® and Student Brands. DSS expands Learneo's suite of supplemental learning technologies with multiple subscription-based solutions offering high-quality educational content, as well as study and writing support and tools across several languages.

Learneo_Logo.jpg

"Learneo is shaping a world where everyone has the resources to learn and achieve their fullest potential," said Andrew Grauer, CEO of Learneo. "The addition of DSS to our suite of digital study and writing solutions, helps us deliver on our vision by expanding our educational offering and diversifying Learneo's reach to new audiences and markets worldwide."

In December 2022, Learneo established an ambitious plan to develop and acquire productivity and learning technologies. The acquisition of DSS quickly follows the Company's acquisition of the AI-powered multilingual writing platform, LanguageTool, last month. It is also the Company's third acquisition since its $395 million series C funding round. Learneo now comprises eight business lines including CliffsNotes, Course Hero, DSS (bartleby® and Student Brands), LanguageTool, LitCharts, QuillBot, Scribbr, and Symbolab.

At a time when the market is massively fragmented and experiencing accelerated change, Learneo's platform of businesses is pioneering advances in productivity and learning through AI and emergent technologies to enhance learning, skill development and improve communications, for anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

Learn more about Learneo's platform of businesses here.

About Learneo
Learneo is pioneering a platform of productivity and learning businesses. The platform of businesses includes CliffsNotes, the original and iconic study guide company; Course Hero, an online learning platform of academic resources; LanguageTool, a multilingual writing platform; LitCharts, a creator of literature resources; QuillBot, an AI-powered writing companion; Scribbr, a multilingual academic proofreading service, and Symbolab, an AI-based mathematics resource. The company has office hubs in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Israel, India, and the Netherlands.

favicon.png?sn=PH16022&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learneo-advances-platform-strategy-with-second-acquisition-this-year-301839208.html

SOURCE Learneo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH16022&Transmission_Id=202305311604PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH16022&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.