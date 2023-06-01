Teva and Parks Project Join Forces To Keep Rivers Wild

PR Newswire

GOLETA, Calif., June 1, 2023

Limited-Edition Hurricane XLT2 and Capsule Apparel are Now Available

GOLETA, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), is excited to announce the launch of the Keep Rivers Wild Capsule Collection in collaboration with Parks Project. The purpose-driven and adventure-fueled capsule collection is inspired by the natural terrain of the Colorado River and features a range of accessories and apparel designed to spread awareness around the threat to our water and river systems.

As a brand that was founded on the Colorado River in 1984, Teva is reducing its impact so future generations are free to explore the wild world around them. Parks Project shares this commitment and exists to protect and restore habitats. Together, the two brands have created a collection that not only showcases the beauty of our national parks but also raises awareness of the need to protect and preserve them.

Each piece in the collection features hand-drawn art, nature inspired colorways and motifs that captivate the beauty of the Colorado River. The infinitely versatile Teva x Parks Project capsule features Teva's iconic Hurricane XLT2 ($85) and a range of earth-conscious accessories and apparel that will complement your adventure-ready look, including the Teva x Parks Project Wild Rivers Pocket Tee ($40), Wild Rivers Recycled Cropped Tank ($55), Wild Rivers Recycled Hiker Short ($60), Wild Rivers Ripstop River Hat ($40) and more.

As a part of this spring collaboration, Teva and Parks Project will be donating a total of $30,000 to Grand Canyon Conservancy, the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, to support Colorado River restoration initiatives, specifically native fish conservation and monitoring. This work includes the removal of non-native predatory fish, translocation of native fishes, river missions, and data analysis.

"Teva is a brand whose values and love of the outdoors match ours, so we're excited to partner with them to create an inspiring capsule collection that speaks to their heritage in one of America's most amazing national parks, the Grand Canyon! We hope this collaboration inspires everyone to learn about the importance of habitat restoration in our parks, so we can all together leave it better than we found it," states Keith Eshelman, Co-founder and CEO of Parks Project.

"We are thrilled to partner with Parks Project to launch the Keep Rivers Wild Capsule Collection. This collaboration is an expression of our shared commitment to protecting wild places. We hope this collection inspires people to get outside, explore, and protect our national parks," said Anders Bergstrom, Vice President, Global GM of Teva Footwear at Deckers Brands.

The Teva x Parks Project collection is available exclusively at Teva.com, Parksproject.us, REI.com, and select REI stores starting June 1, 2023. Join Teva and Parks Project in their mission to protect and preserve our natural resources and inspire the next generation of adventurers. #TevaxParksProject

About Teva®

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, atteva.com or follow @Teva

About Parks Project

Parks Project, a certified B Corp, exists to transform park enthusiasts into park champions and encourage everyone to leave it better than you found it. Established in 2014, Parks Project is a lifestyle brand that brings the spirit of the National Parks into your daily adventures. They've donated over $2.5 million to fund projects in national, state, and local parks. For more information, visit ParksProject.us and @ParksProject.

About Grand Canyon Conservancy

Grand Canyon Conservancy is the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, raising private funds, operating retail shops within the park, and providing premier guided educational programs about the natural and cultural history of the region. GCC supporters fund projects that elevate first-voice interpretation throughout the park, restore vital habitats along the Colorado River, protect the canyon's flora and fauna from the impacts of climate change, preserve pristine night skies and historic buildings, and restore world-renowned backcountry trails. Grand Canyon Conservancy inspires people to protect and enhance Grand Canyon National Park for present and future generations. For more information, visit grandcanyon.org and @grand_canyon_conservancy on Instagram.

