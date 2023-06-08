A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

2023 Creative Accelerator Program

NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and iStock, a leading e‑commerce platform providing premium visual content to SMBs, SMEs and creatives everywhere, have today announced the launch of their Creative Accelerator Program, a new initiative aimed at recruiting and onboarding early to mid-career creators from underrepresented backgrounds and demographics to shape the next generation of talent.

Successful applicants will receive support from leading creative and photographic teams across Getty Images and iStock, along with ongoing financial incentives for content creation and access to global research and data to learn how to create effective commercial content. The program will follow a one-year curriculum, guiding creators through various milestones to learn all facets of creative content along with the wider stock industry to help accelerate their career trajectory in the space.

Applicants must have 5+ years of professional experience focused in creative and commercial work and/or have a small to mid-size business. They must be interested in learning about building a commercial portfolio across stills, video or 3D/CGI imagery, be curious about the stock business and licensing and willing to commit to growing their presence on Getty Images’ and iStock’s websites. Getty Images and iStock recognize that people of color and those with intersectional identities are underrepresented in photography and are particularly encouraged to apply. The application period will close on July 10, 2023, with successful applicants being notified in late July 2023.

“Our contributors are at the heart of the high-quality, differentiated content in our collections and we are committed to bringing diversity behind the lens. Emerging and aspiring creators early on in their careers often find roadblocks with creating success in their business due to major financial restraints and resourcing,” says Getty Images and iStock’s Head of New Creator Strategy Claudia Marks. “Beyond that, creators from marginalized communities have historically been overlooked and undervalued in the industry, not having the same access and opportunities to grow and flourish in their careers. With this program, we want to help creators navigate these challenges to build a successful portfolio and show them viable career paths as a content creator in today’s world.”

Designed to empower new creators from various creative disciplines, such as photography, filmmaking and 3D imagery, the program seeks to support and mentor applicants who are passionate about storytelling and content creation. Specifics include:

$500 USD signing bonus

Ongoing opportunities for financial aid towards your content creation

Tailored and exclusive guidance to fast‑track knowledge of how Creative Content works

Dedicated support from Getty Images and iStock Creative teams and creator-to-creator networking

Portfolio development and exposure across a global audience through internal and external promotions

Opportunity to shoot for global brands through Getty Images and iStock Custom Content offering

To learn more and apply, visit: https://grants.gettyimages.com/en/grants/creativeaccelerator2023

