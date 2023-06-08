Colliers releases annual Global Impact Report

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) released its third annual Impact Report today, highlighting progress towards realizing a more sustainable and equitable future for all. This report includes information on how Colliers is delivering resilient buildings, inclusive workplaces, and spaces that promote health and wellbeing.

Key 2022 performance highlights include:

  • A 10.1% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions per square foot
  • 215 million square feet of green-certified properties under management
  • 285 green certifications held by Colliers professionals
  • 39% of Colliers’ global workforce are women

Having launched a global ESG strategy, Elevate the Built Environment in 2021, Colliers is focused on achieving key milestones toward the framework’s three pillars: environment, inclusiveness, and health and wellbeing.

“Our third annual Impact Report highlights our progress in providing innovative solutions and exceptional results to clients and creating positive impact for our people and planet,” said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO. “We will continue to accelerate the success of our people, clients and communities.”

The 2022 Global Impact Report includes baseline assessments of Colliers’ Scope 1 and 2 emissions and was produced with reference to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB, now consolidated into the International Sustainability Standards Board), and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) frameworks to ensure strong governance of Colliers’ ESG programs.

“Looking ahead this decade, we are on pace to achieve our net zero and Science-Based Targets – and help many clients do the same,” said Sean Drygas, Global Lead, ESG & Impact. “On top of our focus on climate change, putting diversity, equity, and inclusion front and center is a priority, as is promoting health and wellbeing among our workforce and through the buildings we manage.”

To find out more, read the Colliers 2022 Global Impact Report here.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Andrea Cheung
Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications
[email protected]
416-324-6402

ti?nf=ODg1MDI0MiM1NjI1NDI5IzIyNDYyNzY=
Colliers-International-Group-I.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.