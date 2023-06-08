Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (

OCUL, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that Antony Mattessich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Therapeutix, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT at the Marriott Marquis in New York, NY.

In addition to the fireside chat, the management team will host investor meetings at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Ocular Therapeutix management should contact their Jefferies representative.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets include: OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant), currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy; OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease, both of which have completed Phase 2 clinical trials.

Investors
Ocular Therapeutix
Donald Notman
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

or

ICR Westwicke
Chris Brinzey
Managing Director
[email protected]

