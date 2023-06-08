Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, announced today that J.P.+Morgan has unveiled its new Payments+Partner+Network – a marketplace powered by Commerce+Cloud. The Payments Partner Network features third-party partners that are integrated with the J.P. Morgan Payments platform, making it easy for clients to discover, search, and learn more about relevant J.P. Morgan partner product solutions, unlocking opportunities for growth and efficiency.

J.P. Morgan, a long-standing Financial+Services+Cloud customer, is entrusting Commerce Cloud with helping achieve its ultimate vision of creating the #1 global ecosystem for end-to-end payments partner solutions.

J.P. Morgan’s payments business combines the firm’s merchant services, treasury, card, and trade finance capabilities to help clients make and receive payments anytime from anywhere. The Partner Network, which is initially launching in ‘beta,’ is the first step in bringing together all of J.P. Morgan Payments’ integrations in a digital platform. It helps clients easily search, view, and tap the financial services giant’s robust ecosystem of third-party integrations for end-to-end payment and treasury needs.

“Forty-five percent of insurance or banking companies plan to prioritize building their own digital marketplace in the next two years,” said Michael Affronti, SVP and GM of Commerce Cloud at Salesforce. “They are easy to scale and adjust for customer preferences, and when powered by the right technology, companies can quickly gain powerful insights through new first-party data and bring together siloed parts of the business.”

“We’re excited to work alongside J.P. Morgan to build an incredible network for merchants while providing a seamless experience for its payments partners,” Affronti continued.

Taking learnings from marketplaces like the Salesforce AppExchange,the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network:

Enables self-service discovery : Platform visitors can easily view and assess the product integrations that work well with J.P. Morgan and suit their needs.

: Platform visitors can easily view and assess the product integrations that work well with J.P. Morgan and suit their needs. Helps businesses scale : J.P. Morgan’s large network of integrated solutions fits the needs of businesses as they grow and expand.

: J.P. Morgan’s large network of integrated solutions fits the needs of businesses as they grow and expand. Facilitates easy implementation: By understanding the partner solutions that are integrated to J.P. Morgan, clients can save time implementing, allowing them to focus on their businesses.

“J.P. Morgan has one of the largest payments ecosystems in the world, with hundreds of live third-party integrations spanning virtually every industry and use case. The Partner Network will make it easier for our clients to efficiently discover and assess the best product partners to suit their business needs,” said Jason Tiede, Global Head, Corporate Development and Partnerships for J.P. Morgan.

In addition to the Payments Partner Network, J.P. Morgan unveiled two new connectors for the Salesforce AppExchange – the J.P.+Morgan+Payments+Connecter+for+B2B+Commerce+and+Order+Management and the J.P.+Morgan+Payments+B2C+Commerce+Cartridge, both featured on the Payments Partner Network. Organizations using Salesforce Commerce Cloud solutions can now connect directly to the J.P. Morgan gateway via a J.P. Morgan connector, facilitating virtual transactions originating in Salesforce and managing everything from customer payment to settled funds in a merchant's account.

Explore further:

Read how Salesforce+Commerce+Cloud can unlock revenue and growth opportunities

Get a firsthand look at the J.P. Morgan Payments+Partner+Network

Find the J.P. Morgan connectors on the Salesforce+AppExchange

Learn about the future of business with AI + Data + CRM here

Learn about Financial Services Cloud here

Get the latest State+of+Commerce research

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers in a whole new way with the power of AI, data and CRM. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531006030/en/