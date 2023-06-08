Transphorm%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a global leader in GaN, the future of next generation power systems—announced that Primit Parikh, Ph.D., CEO, President and Co-Founder will participate in the live panel discussion, GaN & SiC – A Discussion on Next Gen Power Solutions, at the 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA, on June 6th 2023. Dr. Parikh and Cameron McAulay, CFO of Transphorm, will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors.

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Panel Title: GaN & SiC – A Discussion on Next Gen Power Solutions

Date: Tuesday, June 6th

Time: 2:25 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. ET

Location: Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, MA

Major themes will include:

SuperGaN in Computing and AI Markets: Power-hungry AI’s demand for GaN, the next generation of power delivery, performance and form factor.

SuperGaN’s Advantages Versus SiC, Other GaN and Silicon: Superior performance and power density with decreased cost.

Transphorm’s Business Model Advantages: Innovation throughunique GaN platform design, vertical integration and leading intellectual property.

Transphorm’s Overall Growth Trajectory: Transphorm’s opportunity is significant; currently available 650V class SuperGaN® devices and future 1200 V devices are well-positioned as cost-effective, highly reliable solutions for a wide variety of cross-industry applications including 800V battery based EV applications.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations move power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 50% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

