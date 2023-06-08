Listing on a Senior Exchange Unlocks Global & Institutional Investment Opportunities for the Burgeoning Media Company

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)( FRA:P93, Financial) (the "Company" or "Gamelancer"), a leading digital media, entertainment, and production company, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Up-listing from the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) to the TSX is an important milestone for the company and will provide the business with greater access to family office and institutional support in the open market.

"Up-listing to the TSX will enhance liquidity by expanding our reach to a broader range of domestic and international investors. Listing on Canada's most senior exchange makes it easier for institutions and family offices to support Gamelancer, many of whom have self-imposed restrictions on trading securities on a junior exchange," says Max Desmarais, Chief Business Officer Gamelancer Media.

The final approval of the listing is subject to Gamelancer Media Corp. fulfilling certain customary conditions mandated by the TSX. Once these conditions are met, the company will promptly issue a press release, providing details about the anticipated date for the commencement of trading of Gamelancer Media Corp.'s common shares on the TSX. Upon successfully meeting the final listing requirements, the common shares of the company will be delisted from the CSE.

We want to assure our shareholders that no action is required on their part regarding the TSX listing. There will be no changes to the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares, and shareholders will not be asked to exchange their share certificates.

"We are excited to list on the TSX, and better equip the company to grow a larger institutional, family office, and retail constituency of shareholders. Trading on the TSX does not require Gamelancer to conduct a share consolidation. Optionality was provided to shareholders to vote for or against allowing the company to conduct a share consolidation, however management and insiders, who collectively hold over 59% of outstanding common shares, intend to vote no to consolidation at the upcoming AGM in June," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Gamelancer Media Corp., "With a client list growing in Canada, the US, Australia, and the UK, Gamelancer trading on a senior exchange allows the company a better vantage point to win market share in the digital ad sector. Television ad budgets are migrating to digital ad budgets on TikTok, Snap, Instagram at an accelerated pace1. Ad spend on digital channels, much like television, is designed to reach a target demographic, and Gamelancer owns one of the largest digital Gen Z and young Millennial communities on TikTok, Snapchat & Instagram."

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America, Snap Inc., and Dubit, a UK game developer. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 54 owned-and-operated channels to 40+ million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 59% insider owned, calculated as of April 2023.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

