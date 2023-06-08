Tecnoglass to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Barranquilla, Colombia, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"),a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced that the Company will attend the following investor conferences:

  • Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, June 6, 2023;
  • Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference, June 7, 2023; and
  • Wells Fargo 2023 Industrials Conference, June 13, 2023.

The Company will present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:25 p.m. eastern time (1:25 p.m. Bogota, Colombia time). A live broadcast of the presentation, including presentation materials, may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Tecnoglass' website at www.tecnoglass.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family, and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 4.1 million square foot, vertically integrated, and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provide efficient access to nearly 1,000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for 96% of total revenues. Tecnoglass’ tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world’s most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass’ financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Santiago Giraldo
CFO
305-503-9062
[email protected]

