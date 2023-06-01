PR Newswire

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.14 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on June 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2023.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcrae-industries-inc-dividend-declared-301840440.html

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.