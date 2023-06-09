Ciena to Webcast Financial Community Event

1 hours ago
Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming event with the financial community. This event will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions will be made available approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the live event in the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations page of the Investors+section of Ciena’s website.

  • Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference
    Thursday, June 8, 2023 @ 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
    Speaker: Gary B. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena+Insights+blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

