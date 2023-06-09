Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial)( GOOGL, Financial), the parent company of Google and YouTube, is getting ready for a long leap by harnessing its core strength, advertising, through artificial intelligence-powered ads and short-form videos. It is also making advances to attain a computational edge by focusing on quantum computing.

This discussion will explore the fundamental catalysts that will support Alphabet's bullish momentum over the long term, along with related risks.

AI-powered ads

Alphabet continues to utilize AI-powered technology to drive growth and maximize return on investment for advertisers. In the first quarter of 2023, Google Services' revenue reached $62 billion, with advertising revenue of $40 billion, showing a 2% year-over-year increase. The growth was primarily fueled by the travel and retail verticals, while finance, media and entertainment experienced declines. Ad revenue is the most significant portion of the company's revenue.

Notably, Google's AI-powered ads have played a crucial role in supporting advertisers by offering features like Smart Bidding and Performance Max. Performance Max, in particular, utilizes its AI capabilities to help advertisers identify untapped conversion opportunities, resulting in over 18% more conversions at a similar cost per action. Leveraging AI-powered solutions can lead to higher conversion rates and increased ad spending, thereby attracting more advertisers to Google's advertising platforms and resulting in long-term revenue growth.

Further, a significant development in Google Ads is the shift to real-time bidding auctions for apps, which enhances media buying efficiency and increases competition. By moving away from waterfall buying, advertisers can find the best-priced app inventory, ensuring a more efficient auction process.

In the retail sector, Google aims to become an integral part of consumers' shopping experiences and a valuable platform for merchants. It empowers more merchants to participate in free listings and ads experiences while driving retail performance with innovative products.

To further enhance the advertising experience, Alphabet is investing in generative AI advancements. This technology simplifies campaign creation by using natural language conversational experiences within Google Ads. For example, advertisers can provide a preferred landing page, and Google AI will summarize the page, generate relevant assets and offer improvement suggestions. Generative AI will also adapt search ads based on the context of a query to improve relevance.

Additionally, the integration of AI in advertising enables Alphabet to offer more targeted and personalized experiences. Algorithms analyze vast amounts of user data, allowing advertisers to reach their target audiences more effectively. Delivering relevant ads improves engagement, increasing click-through and conversion rates. This enhanced performance attracts more advertisers and drives revenue growth for Alphabet over the long term.

Meanwhile, the company continues prioritizing AI in search advertising to improve keyword relevance and performance. Google has updated search keyword relevance using the latest natural language AI models, enabling more precise ad targeting. This aligns with its commitment to transparency and privacy as the company explores privacy-preserving signals to replace third-party cookies in Chrome.

This initiative positions it well for the long term as privacy concerns shape the advertising landscape. By addressing these issues, the company can maintain a healthy and sustainable ad-supported internet ecosystem and keep users' trust. As a result, advertisers are more likely to choose platforms that prioritize user privacy, giving Alphabet a competitive advantage.

Furthermore, Google aims to leverage generative AI capabilities to create new ad experiences in search, providing more relevant and customized ads for users and advertisers. Search Generative Experience experiments are underway, integrating ads directly into the AI-powered snapshot and conversational modes while maintaining transparency with clear "sponsored" labels.

Finally, AI-powered ads automate and streamline the advertising process. Features like automatically created assets and conversational experiences within Google Ads reduce manual work by optimizing ads for relevancy and performance. This automation saves time and resources for advertisers and improves the scalability and reach of its advertising platforms. Accommodating a larger volume of advertisers with minimal human intervention drives long-term growth.

Despite uncertainties in the global market, Alphabet remains resilient. However, some companies have reduced ad budgets in the short term to prioritize profitability. In addition, advertisers across various verticals have faced similar challenges. AI-powered ads offer Alphabet opportunities to expand into new verticals and industries. For example, the growth in the travel and retail markets during the first quarter highlights the potential for Alphabet to leverage AI-powered ads in these sectors. Nevertheless, as AI algorithms evolve, Alphabet can offer tailored solutions for different industries, diversifying revenue streams and enhancing long-term stability.

Edge with YouTube Shorts

As for YouTube, Alphabet is expanding its offerings and incorporating new features to enhance the user experience and attract advertisers. One significant development is the focus on YouTube Shorts, a short-form video platform that has gained in popularity. By introducing Shorts into awareness campaigns, the company aims to maximize efficient reach and tap into the highly engaged YouTube audience.

Additionally, Alphabet is extending its reach by introducing shorts into video campaigns, allowing advertisers to reach new audiences effectively. In-feed video ads further enhance the possibilities for brands to connect with their target audience across YouTube. The collaboration with Paramount+ Mexico demonstrates the positive impact of short-form video ads in terms of efficient reach and brand impact. This indicates that short-form video is becoming an essential component of brand campaigns. Further, YouTube Shorts are one among the major preferences of U.S. ad buyers, according to InsiderIntelligence.com.

Alphabet is introducing the YouTube Select Run of Shorts lineup to appear alongside trending Shorts content, ensuring ads are displayed alongside popular and relevant videos in viewers' feeds. Additionally, introducing First Position on Shorts allows advertisers to make a strong first impression in this highly immersive environment.

Further, the company's focus on subscription offerings is another significant aspect of its strategy. By aiming to be a one-stop shop for various types of video content, including ad-supported and premium services, Alphabet caters to a wide range of user preferences. The introduction of multiview on YouTube TV and a-la-carte access for NFL Sunday Ticket are examples of its investments in this area.

Alphabet is also exploring the potential of shopping on YouTube by partnering with e-commerce platforms like Shopify ( SHOP, Financial). This initiative allows creators and brands to connect their own stores to their YouTube channels and sell products directly to viewers. As a result, shopping on YouTube holds great potential for revenue generation and further monetization opportunities.

Regarding revenue, the conglomerate has seen signs of stabilization in performance in YouTube Ads, while there has been a slight pullback in advertiser spend in the network. This suggests Alphabet is actively monitoring and adjusting its strategies to maintain profitability and drive growth.

Interestingly, the company's collaboration with YouTube goes beyond ad-related initiatives. The application of AI research enhances the YouTube experience by improving safety, decreasing latency and enhancing the overall user, creator and advertiser experience. From optimizing video compression to protecting brand safety and improving autochapters, Alphabet leverages AI technology to improve various aspects of YouTube significantly.

Alphabet's continuous focus on innovation and collaboration indicates a strong, forward-looking strategy. By capitalizing on the popularity of short-form video through YouTube Shorts, expanding advertising opportunities and investing in subscription offerings and shopping capabilities, the company aims to stay relevant and connected with viewers. In addition, its dedication to applying AI research to enhance its products and services further strengthens its position in the market.

Critical developments in quantum computing

In May, Alphabet formed a critical partnership in quantum computing with the University of Chicago and the University of Tokyo. This collaboration, backed by a commitment of up to $100 million over 10 years, aims to advance the development of a fault-tolerant quantum computer, foster entrepreneurship and business and train the future quantum computing workforce.

A vital aspect of this partnership is Google's provision of access to its advanced quantum processors to researchers from the two universities. These processors, equipped with up to 72 superconducting qubits and low error rates, will enable groundbreaking experiments and push the boundaries of quantum computing. In addition, this exchange of ideas and collaboration will accelerate the development of a fault-tolerant quantum computer.

The company will also provide classical computing access through Google Cloud credits, allowing students and faculty to learn programming and develop algorithms for quantum computers. This holistic approach recognizes the importance of classical computing in supporting quantum computing research and education. Researchers can optimize algorithms and simulations by combining classical and quantum computing capabilities.

The partnership also emphasizes the significance of research grants and funding for faculty, graduate and undergraduate students. By investing in research focused on specific areas, such as system defects, superconducting materials, coherence times and benchmarking large-scale quantum systems, this collaboration will drive fundamental breakthroughs. In addition, supporting talented students through research funding will contribute to their career development and encourage innovative breakthroughs in the field.

Moreover, the partnership recognizes the need for entrepreneurship and business development in quantum computing. Google's startup bootcamp will provide opportunities for teams from the Chicago and Tokyo areas to participate, fostering a robust ecosystem of labs and companies exploring novel applications and adjacent technologies. This diverse approach will accelerate the progress of quantum computing as a whole.

Lastly, the partnership focuses on workforce development to build a diverse and skilled quantum computing workforce. Hundreds of students will be supported in developing skills related to electronics, chip fabrication, hardware design, software engineering and more. This emphasis on diversity ensures that the potential benefits of quantum computing can be realized in a broad range of applications and industries.

For Alphabet, this partnership holds significant long-term benefits. By investing in the development of a fault-tolerant quantum computer, the company is establishing itself as a leader in this emerging technology. In addition, collaborating with prestigious academic institutions grants access to talented researchers and cutting-edge facilities, leading to breakthroughs that strengthen its position in the industry.

Overall, the emphasis on entrepreneurship and business development fosters an innovation ecosystem, enabling Alphabet to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Additionally, by investing in workforce development, Alphabet secures a pipeline of talent that can contribute to its quantum computing initiatives and maintain a competitive advantage as global investment increases rapidly.

Specific risks and downsides

Alphabet faces specific risks and downsides that could potentially impact its business. A significant portion of the company's revenue comes from advertising, making it vulnerable to reduced spending by advertisers and advancements in technologies that block or limit online ads. Changes in advertising policies and data privacy practices can also affect its ability to provide effective advertising services. Additionally, macroeconomic conditions can lead to fluctuations in ad spending.

Notably, the company's heavy reliance on advertising revenue also poses risks. Reduced spending by advertisers, loss of partners and ad-blocking technologies can harm the company's business. Changes in data privacy practices can also impair third-party digital advertising. Fluctuations in macroeconomic conditions can affect the demand for advertising, leading to financial challenges.

Additionally, the departure of Geoffrey Hinton, a renowned figure in the field of artificial intelligence, raises concerns about the potential dangers associated with the technology. Hinton's worries about the spread of misinformation and job displacement caused by AI-powered chatbots highlight the risks associated with it. In addition, the ability of chatbots to generate large volumes of text automatically raises concerns about spambots and the manipulation of electorates. Hinton also raised the issue of an "existential risk" posed by AI surpassing human intelligence.

Overall, Hinton's departure and warnings about AI and the growing chorus of voices sounding the alarm could undermine Alphabet's reputation and public trust. Increased regulation or public skepticism towards AI technologies could impact AI development efforts and deployment of AI-powered tools. Furthermore, the advancements in AI-generated content raise challenges in discerning the truth from false information. This can erode trust in online sources and affect user engagement with Alphabet's platforms and services.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphabet is capitalizing on AI-powered ads and expanding its YouTube offerings while establishing a critical quantum computing partnership. The company aims to strengthen its market position by maximizing ad revenue through AI advancements, YouTube Shorts and subscription services. However, risks include reduced ad spending, ad-blocking technologies, privacy concerns and the departure of Hinton.

Nevertheless, Alphabet's emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship and workforce development positions it at the forefront of emerging technologies and aligns with its long-term strategy.