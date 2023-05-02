PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Generative AI Solutions Corp. ("GenAI" or the "Company") (CSE: AICO), (‎FSE: 99L.F), (OTC: AICOF) is providing an update on the marketing agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") entered into between Gold Standard Media LLC ("Gold Standard") and the Company dated May 2, 2023 which was announced in the Company's May 2, 2023 news release. The Company has not yet commenced using services provided by Gold Standard, and to date Gold Standard has not provided any investor relations or other services to the Company. It is intended that the Company begins using Gold Standard's services in the third quarter of 2023.

ABOUT GENERATIVE AI SOLUTIONS CORP.

GenAI is a pioneering artificial intelligence company focused on developing transformative AI-powered tools for businesses and consumers across multiple industries. At GenAI, our mission is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to create transformative tools that benefit businesses and consumers across various industries. Our team of talented AI professionals and engineers are dedicated to developing state-of-the-art AI-based solutions that have broad applicability and can be seamlessly integrated into diverse workflows. By leveraging our expertise in machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics, we build versatile, high-performance tools that redefine efficiency, productivity, and user experience.

