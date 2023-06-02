On June 2, 2023, Michael Potter, the Chief Financial Officer of Corsair Gaming Inc ( CRSR, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider trading activity for the gaming hardware company. In this article, we will take a closer look at Michael Potter's role in Corsair Gaming Inc, the company's business description, and the relationship between insider buy/sell transactions and the stock price.

Who is Michael Potter of Corsair Gaming Inc?

Michael Potter serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Corsair Gaming Inc, a leading global provider of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. Potter has been with the company since 2017 and has played a crucial role in the company's financial management and growth. With his extensive experience in finance and management, Potter has been instrumental in driving Corsair's financial strategy and ensuring its continued success in the competitive gaming industry.

Corsair Gaming Inc's Business Description

Corsair Gaming Inc is a leading global provider of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. The company designs and sells a wide range of products, including high-performance gaming components and peripherals, streaming equipment, and gaming furniture. Corsair's products are designed to meet the demanding needs of professional gamers, esports athletes, and content creators, helping them to perform at their best and enhance their gaming experience. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Corsair has established itself as a trusted brand in the gaming industry.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, Michael Potter has sold a total of 37,673 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 20,000 shares is a notable transaction, as it represents a significant portion of his total sales in the past year. The insider transaction history for Corsair Gaming Inc shows that there have been 3 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

When analyzing the relationship between insider transactions and stock price, it is essential to consider the overall trend of insider activity. The following insider trend image provides a visual representation of this activity:

As seen in the image, there has been a mix of insider buys and sells over the past year. While there have been more sells than buys, it is important to note that the stock price has remained relatively stable during this period. This suggests that the insider transactions may not have a significant impact on the stock price, and other factors, such as market conditions and company performance, may be more influential in determining the stock's value.

Valuation

Shares of Corsair Gaming Inc were trading for $19.74 apiece on the day of Michael Potter’s recent sale. This gives the stock a market cap of $2,028.957 million.

With a price of $19.74 and a GuruFocus Value of $16.85, Corsair Gaming Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17. This means the stock is Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The following GF Value image provides a visual representation of Corsair Gaming Inc's valuation:

In conclusion, while Michael Potter's recent sale of 20,000 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc is a notable transaction, the overall trend of insider activity suggests that it may not have a significant impact on the stock price. The stock is currently trading at a modest premium to its GF Value, indicating that it may be slightly overvalued. Investors should consider other factors, such as market conditions and company performance, when making investment decisions in Corsair Gaming Inc.