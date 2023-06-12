Samsara+Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced the appointment of Lara Caimi as President of Worldwide Field Operations. Caimi joins Samsara’s executive management team, reporting to Sanjit Biswas, CEO and Co-founder.

Caimi is a recognized technology leader, with nearly 25 years of experience in the industry. Caimi joins Samsara from ServiceNow, where she served as Chief Customer and Partner Officer, overseeing nearly 2,500 global employees across organizations including customer success, professional services, ecosystem training, customer experience and channel ecosystem. Before that, she served as ServiceNow’s Chief Strategy Officer where she helped chart the growth strategy from ~$1.5B revenue to the current ~$7.5B+. Before joining ServiceNow, Lara was a partner at Bain & Company, where she advised technology companies on various topics including growth and go-to-market strategy.

Caimi joins Samsara as Andy McCall, Chief Revenue Officer, announces his retirement after more than six years of service. Caimi started at Samsara on May 30, 2023; McCall plans to stay on in an advisory role through the end of the year to facilitate a smooth transition.

“I am very excited to welcome Lara to our executive team as we head into our next chapter of growth,” said Biswas. “Samsara’s continued momentum reflects the large market opportunity ahead of us as we help digitize the world of physical operations. Lara’s proven leadership helping ServiceNow scale fourfold makes her the perfect fit to accelerate our business while providing a best-in-class experience for our customers.”

“I am extremely appreciative of all that Andy has done for Samsara throughout his years of leadership. Andy has built the sales and customer outcomes team into a world-class organization and has contributed tremendously to our trajectory. All of us at Samsara wish Andy the best in his well-deserved retirement as we welcome Lara to the company,” said Biswas.

“Samsara has seen rapid growth in just eight years since its founding,” said Caimi. “A key driver is Samsara’s industry-leading platform that is transforming how companies operate, though just as important are the teams that bring that platform to life for customers. I am excited to build upon Samsara’s success as we continue to scale to meet demand, and deliver next-level value for an ever-expanding customer base.”

About Lara Caimi

