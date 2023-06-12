NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / M·A·C VIVA GLAM served as the official beauty partner for the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023, which this year raised $17 million USD for HIV/AIDS research.

It's a cause that M·A·C Cosmetics has supported for nearly 30 years. Sales from M·A·C VIVA GLAM Lipsticks have raised over $500,000,000 USD to support those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994.

Terry Barber, M·A·C Global Creative Director of Makeup Artistry, served as the key makeup artist for the event's Icons Collection fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld. The show featured one-of-a-kind looks from the world's most celebrated fashion houses including Tom Ford, Balmain, Richard Quinn and many more.

"The makeup looks for this show channeled 90s grunge glam in a big way," said Barber. "We wanted the looks to look slightly dirty, so we created smoked-out eyes, smudged liner, lots of mascara and topped it off with beautiful gleaming skin. VIVA GLAM II Lipstick was perfect for creating a slightly nuded-out lip."

M·A·C Artists worked behind the scenes to co-create red carpet makeup looks featuring VIVA GLAM Lipsticks for Lea Elui and Nina Suess. Creator Meredith Duxbury also showed how she used M·A·C products to get ready for the event.

ABOUT M·A·C VIVA GLAM:

M·A·C VIVA GLAM was created at the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1994 to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Through this trailblazing campaign, 100% of the selling price of all VIVA GLAM lipsticks all year round goes to organizations and programs aimed at creating healthy futures and equal rights for women, girls, and the LGBTQIA+ communities while maintaining its decades-long support for those living with HIV/AIDS. To date, the campaign has raised more than US$500 million and funded 1,800 organizations around the globe.

