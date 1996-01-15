Jeff Auxier Curbs Top Holdings, Adds to Lowe's, CVS Positions

Guru reveals 1st-quarter portfolio

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • The investor added to his Lowe's, CVS Health and Unilever postions.
  • He cut back on top holdings Mastercard and Microsoft.
Article's Main Image

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) released his portfolio for the first quarter in May.

The guru’s Oregon-based firm, Auxier Asset Management, seeks to invest in “compelling, undervalued” companies that have, among other attributes, strong or improving fundamentals, consistent operating results, a significant competitive advantage, understandable products and a demonstrated ability to earn a high return on capital.

In his quarterly commentary, Auxier discussed the recent bank failures, noting, “A big culprit was the stretch for yield by many banks into mortgage-backed securities.” He wrote:

“I remember back in 1986 after rates had plummeted there was an investor rush into GNMA pools. Many were shocked at the large losses that resulted as interest rates rose sharply in 1987. This serves as a reminder of the value of diligent, rigorous risk management. So often today we see automated models that substitute for nitty-gritty detail. Jim Sinegal, the founder of Costco would preach ‘retail is detail.; The same kind of attention to detail is critical just to survive in today’s competitive business environment as only 25% of U.S. companies are still operating after 15 years. In less than 36 hours Silicon Valley Bank, a franchise and reputation built over 40 years, was wiped out. This company had 22 buy recommendations just prior to the failure.”

Keeping these considerations in mind, 13F filings show Auxier established three new positions during the three-month period ended March 31, sold out of five stocks and added to or trimmed a slew of other existing investments. His most notable trades included increased bets on Lowe’s Companies Inc. (

LOW, Financial), CVS Health Corp. (CVS, Financial) and Unilever PLC (UL, Financial) as well as reductions to the Mastercard Inc. (MA, Financial) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial) holdings.

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Lowe’s Companies

Auxier boosted the Lowe’s (

LOW, Financial) position by 11.82%, investing in 4,305 shares. The transaction impacted the equity portfolio by 0.15%. The stock traded for an average price of $203.15 per share during the quarter.

He now holds a total of 40,733 shares, which occupy 1.41% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates Auxier has gained 271.47% on the long-held investment.

1665737462988668928.png

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based retailer, which specializes in home improvement products, has a $121.88 market cap; its shares were trading around $208 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

1665738732646432768.png

At 93 out of 100, the GF Score indicates the company has high outperformance potential. While Lowe’s received high ratings for profitability, growth and momentum, its financial strength and value ranks were more moderate.

1665739205726175232.png

Of the gurus invested in Lowe’s,

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 1.68% of its outstanding shares. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio), Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates and many other gurus also own the stock.

CVS Health

The guru expanded the CVS Health (

CVS, Financial) holding by 8.82%, picking up 9,680 shares. The transaction had an impact of 0.12% on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.86 each during the quarter.

Auxier now holds a total of 119,456 shares, which represent 1.53% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows he has gained 58.03% on the investment so far.

1665742077008281600.png

The retail pharmacy chain, which is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, has a market cap of $91.22 billion; its shares were trading around $71.15 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-book ratio of 1.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is significantly undervalued currently.

1665743104654704640.png

The GF Score of 78 implies the company is likely to have average performance going forward on the back of high ratings for profitability, growth and value, a moderate financial strength rank and low momentum.

1665743675042299904.png

With a 0.98% stake, Dodge & Cox is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include Hotchkis & Wiley,

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, PRIMECAP, Dalio’s firm and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

Unilever

The investor increased the Unilever (

UL, Financial) investment by 9.84%, buying 9,450 shares. The equity portfolio was impacted 0.09% by the transaction. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of $50.50.

Auxier now holds 105,503 shares in total, accounting for 0.95% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus found he has lost 9.12% on the investment to date.

1665746596643471360.png

The British manufacturer of consumer packaged goods, which range from Dove soap to Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Knorr meals, has a $127.14 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $50.51 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-book ratio of 6.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued currently.

1665748088335106048.png

The GF Score of 88 means the company has good outperformance potential, driven by high ratings for four of the criteria. The financial strength rank, however, was more moderate.

1665748633917587456.png

Fisher is Unilever’s largest guru shareholder with a 0.33% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley and

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) also have notable positions.

Mastercard

With an impact of -0.26% on the equity portfolio, Auxier curbed the Mastercard (

MA, Financial) investment by 9.32%, selling 4,335 shares. The stock traded for an average price of $363.23 per share during the quarter.

He now holds 42,180 shares, which make up 2.65% of the equity portfolio as his sixth-largest holding. GuruFocus says he has gained 1,002.17% on the investment over its lifetime.

1665750805031944192.png

The Purchase, New York-based financial services company, which focuses on payment processing, has a market cap of $351.82 billion; its shares were trading around $371.26 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-book ratio of 66.06 and a price-sales ratio of 15.69.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

1665751815909539840.png

Supported by solid ratings for profitability, growth, value and momentum as well as a more moderate financial strength rank, the GF Score is 97. As such, the company has high outperformance potential.

1665752339060883456.png

Holding a 0.62% stake,

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)’s firm is the largest guru shareholder of Mastercard. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), Fisher, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Russo, the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)’s Generation Investment and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) also have large positions in the stock.

Microsoft

Impacting the equity portfolio by -0.11%, the guru’s Microsoft (

MSFT, Financial) position was trimmed by 2.31%, shedding 2,732 shares. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $255.08 each.

Auxier now holds a total of 115,611 shares, which reflects 5.75% of the equity portfolio as the second-largest position. GuruFocus research shows he has gained around 600.15% on the long-term investment.

1665757218965815296.png

The software company headquartered in Redmond, Washington, which is known for its Windows operating system and Office suite of products, has a $2.51 trillion market cap; its shares were trading around $337.77 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-book ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 12.15.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is fairly valued currently.

1665758331047772160.png

The GF Score of 94 means the company has high outperformance potential, receiving high ratings for profitability, growth, financial strength and momentum. The value rank, however, was low.

1665758504784232448.png

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’ foundation trust has the largest position in the stock with 0.53% of its outstanding shares. Other top guru investors include Fisher, Dodge & Cox, PRIMECAP, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Harbor Capital, Gore’s firm and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio).

Additional trades and portfolio performance

During the quarter, Auxier also established new positions in Deere & Co. (

DE, Financial), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY, Financial) and Stryker Corp. (SYK, Financial), added to the holding of British American Tobacco PLC (BTI, Financial) and cut back on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW, Financial).

Over half of the guru’s $579 million equity portfolio, which is composed of 161 stocks, is invested in the health care, consumer defensive and financial services sectors.

1665760611260170240.png

The Auxier Focus Fund returned -4.52% in 2022, outperforming the S&P 500’s -18.11% return.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.