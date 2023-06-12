Livento Group (NUGN) BOXO Projects Introduction

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:NUGN), a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announced the start of the list of movies acquired last week.

BOXO Productions Inc, is a 100% owned subsidiary of Livento Group Inc, Livento previously announced on 30th of May 2023 the acquisition of 44 new movie, TV projects and 3 games in the amount of $33.25 million.

BOXO has acquired between 1-10% stake in each, within the next 5 years. The acquisition has expected revenues of $120m to BOXO combining development and profit share of finalized movies. BOXO expects that in total the 44 acquired projects gross $8.6 billion in box office sales globally. The first seven finalized projects should contribute approximately $1-2 million to BOXO revenues in the next 12 months. From the slate of projects acquired three movies are in the final stage of production and should deliver box office revenues in Q1 - Q2 2024. The remaining Projects will be completed in 2025. We will be receiving revenues from all of these upcoming projects in pre-production, mid-production, and post-production.

The Budgets for the movies are based on similar movies that were previously produced by the same people and studios that work with our team. The movies whose names can be announced are already published on the BOXO website.

Our production team works on these projects with some of the best people in the industry and with studios that have strong proven track records. As an example, we work closely with Sam Raimi. Sam Raimi is a Movie Director and Producer that has filmed the Spiderman movies for Marvel and Doctor Strange 2. He is one of the most sought-after Directors and Producers in Hollywood these days, with an incredible track record. Some of his movies have achieved Box Office revenues of over $800 million. It is worth noting that in 25 movies that he was involved in the average return was 4x the original budget in box office revenues.

"Moving forward, we will introduce two or three movies every week showcasing the details so that shareholders can see the true power of the BOXO acquisition. As part of the agreement, BOXO also has a percentage share of sequels produced. Sequels bring additional significant revenue opportunities for BOXO." said David Stybr, CEO of BOXO.

About Livento Group

Livento Group (OTC Pink: NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references future events and expectations, possibilities or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

David Stybr, CEO
Livento Group, Inc.

[email protected]
Livento Group | LinkedIn | Twitter
Boxo Productions | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
Global Dot Logistics | LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE: Livento Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759323/Livento-Group-NUGN-BOXO-Projects-Introduction

img.ashx?id=759323

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.