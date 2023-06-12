The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) and Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announce the opening of the 107-suite Home2 Suites by Hilton Santa Rosa Beach. The hotel is located at 100 W. Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, just north of US Highway 98 and in close proximity to the iconic Scenic Highway 30A corridor, Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, and the area's pristine white-sand beaches.

The hotel features 107 guest suites including some one-bedroom suites and offers a wide range of amenities, including a business center, free standard Wi-Fi, a pool, a fitness center, and an outdoor lounge with a fire pit.

“This hotel is in a great location and answers high demand from visitors to the area for comfortable and convenient accommodations,” said John Lee, General Manager of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Santa Rosa Beach. “More than 5 million people visit South Walton each year to enjoy the beautiful beaches, state parks, vibrant restaurant scene, and abundant local shopping. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome vacationers and business travelers as our valued guests.”

This is the third of five new hotel openings planned in the first half of 2023. St. Joe’s hotel portfolio now consists of 978 operational hotel rooms. Three additional hotels are currently under construction, with two planned to open later in June of this year and the other in 2024, and will bring the total to 1,298 rooms once complete.

Guests can book their stay at Home2 Suites by Hilton Santa Rosa Beach by calling 850-641-0010 or by visiting the hotel’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hilton.com%2Fen%2Fhotels%2Fvpssrht-home2-suites-santa-rosa-beach%2F.

