ARUNDEL, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. (OTC PINK:CDBT) as disclosed, holds transport assets and operations in their normal course of business. CDBT is a major shareholder of Seven States Limited, the parent company of Roadbees Transport Pty Ltd.

In 2019, Roadbees Transport leased a small yard area and office space from Moxy Logistics Pty Ltd at the Acacia Ridge, Brisbane facility. Moxy Logistics has recently doubled their capabilities and relocated their operations to Yatala, Brisbane, taking their pallet storage and handling from 9000 pallets to 18,000 pallets and increasing their Disruptive Packaging capabilities. During the planned relocation, Moxy Logistics invited Roadbees Transport to move with them. Roadbees Transport now operates from standalone world class office facilities and yard space in Stockland's Yatala Industrial Precinct.

Moxy Logistics Pty Ltd provides seamless precision and peace of mind for every business, large or small; with products arriving safely and on time. Managing standard pallet to complex products and online requirements. Moxy is HAACP and AQIS Certified for all your food and pharmaceutical requirements. www.moxylogistics.com.au

Disruptive Packaging Pty Ltd - Inventers of the patented revolutionary and recyclable UNiCOR® and UNiCOOL® products. Materials designed to replace waxed cardboard and polystyrene for a healthier planet. Packaging that is Better, Stronger, Greener. www.disruptivepackaging.com

Roadbees Transport Pty Ltd supplies logistics, distribution, and specialized freight services for both local and interstate. We achieve these reliable freight services through collaboration with our strong partner network, including Moxy Logistics for on-time and safe deliveries. www.roadbeestransport.com .

CDBT is planning to grow the transport division across the last 2 quarters of 2023 and then separate the transport division, which is under the Seven States Limited banner, into a stand-alone entity. The board of Directors for Seven States Limited has been investigating a possible ASX listing for several years, and this would set the foundations in place.

On April 24, 2023, CDBT entered an Share Exchange Agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares in Cycclone Magnetic Engines, Inc., the original founding company of the Cycclone Magnetic Engine project.

On September 30, 2022, CDBT and Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited entered into an Operating Agreement for The Amended Share Exchange Agreement giving effective control of Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited and the wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cycclone Magnetic Engines is engaged in the development and commercialization of new geometric configuration low carbon emission engines and other clean technology solutions with a view to create technologies that improve efficiency and reduce levels of greenhouse emissions. Cycclone has shareholding, assets, and interests in transport operations in Australia.

