Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero-emission, medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle (EV) technology for fleets, announced today that it is taking part in a demonstration at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to test and showcase its next-generation Lightning+Mobile DC Fast Charger for commercial and consumer electric vehicles (EV) operating within the airport grounds from June 19-23.

During Lightning’s five-day demonstration and evaluation period, Lightning Mobile will provide mobile charging capabilities for airport staff and customers in a variety of locations and settings, including the airport’s cellphone lot, valet parking lot, Uber/Lyft lot, DFW headquarters, and an employee parking lot. The trial is part of a four-month demonstration hosted by DFW’s Innovation and Planning teams to identify technology solutions that support electrified ground transportation for airport staff and passengers, in addition to meeting the needs of the airport community well into the future.

“Our next-generation Lightning Mobile chargers address the growing need for readily available, flexible DC fast-charging solutions, especially during this important transitional period when charging infrastructure is still lacking,” said Lightning eMotors CEO Tim Reeser. “DFW is at the forefront of electrifying ground transportation, and we look forward to solving a major pain point that they, along with most airports across the country, are currently facing.”

The Lightning Mobile charging unit offers from 105 to 420 kWh battery capacity and provides standard, low-cost Level 2 AC charging, as well as flexible DC fast-charging capabilities for vehicles requiring short turnaround times. Each modular unit can charge up to 5 vehicles, depending on configuration, and also features the same advanced technologies as Lightning’s powertrains, including active thermal management for optimum battery performance and longevity, and sophisticated telematics/analytics to optimize overall fleet operations and vehicle safety. Once the testing period is completed, the data collected will allow DFW to determine how many vehicles will be accessing the charger and how much energy they are drawing, ultimately helping to decide the best use-case scenarios for meeting traveler demand for EV charging at the airport.

Lightning Mobile allows businesses to accelerate electric fleet adoption via a portable solution that doesn’t require permits or laborious construction, and frees EVs to go further, a key feature needed during this rapid societal transition to cleaner transportation. In addition to providing the much-needed charging solution for airport ground transportation, Lightning Mobile can also support mobile disaster relief and rescue and intermittent charging points at facilities like sports stadiums, which need an EV charging and power solution in various locations.

Lightning’s mobile charging units can accommodate a variety of battery capacities and outputs suitable for any customer use case. They are proven to be the ideal solution for charging commercial trucks, vans, buses and cars at remote locations, events and depots.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018. In that time, we have deployed a variety of vehicle classes and applications including but not limited to cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, transit and shuttle buses, school buses, specialty work trucks, and electric powertrains for school buses, transit buses and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Flightningemotors.com.

