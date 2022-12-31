PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F), a pioneering clean technology company offering transformative power conversion technologies and state-of-the-art control system solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Bal Bhullar as a strategic advisor to the Company. With an impressive background spanning more than 25 years, Ms. Bhullar brings a wealth of diversified business and investment banking experience to the Company.

Throughout her career, Bal Bhullar has held executive and board positions in both public and private companies across various sectors, including automotive, technology, manufacturing, and energy. Her extensive industry knowledge and track record of success make her a valuable addition to the Hillcrest team.

"We are delighted to welcome Bal as a strategic advisor," said Don Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Hillcrest. "Her entrepreneurial spirit, outstanding work ethic, and vast networks are assets that will undoubtedly have an immediate and substantial impact on our corporate priorities. We anticipate her experience and connections to create immediate value."

Ms. Bhullar's involvement in scaling an EV manufacturer from its early stages through its NASDAQ listing, further complements Hillcrest's focus on speed to market.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company delivering high-value, high-performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HIA.F". For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

