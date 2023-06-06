TeamViewer Wins Best Automotive Solution from XR Awards 2023

PR Newswire

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 6, 2023

TeamViewer's Frontline solution recognized for the productivity gains, time savings and quality enhancements it brings to customers in the automotive industry

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced it won the Best Automotive Solution award in the XR Awards 2023. Hosted by industry news leader XR Today, the competition showcases the achievements of visionary extended reality vendors who are redefining technologies around the world. This recognition highlights TeamViewer's commitment to revolutionizing the automotive industry through its innovative Augmented Reality (AR) solution TeamViewer Frontline, which is already used by companies like BMW, Ford, Hyundai, and Toyota, among others.

TeamViewer Frontline is a fully integrated AR solution that was developed to address the significant digitalization gap faced by 80% of frontline workers in industrial environments like warehouses or shop floors. By leveraging cutting-edge wearable computing technologies, TeamViewer Frontline provides workers with the digital tools they need to significantly accelerate processes, reduce error rates, improve quality, and ensure cost savings. TeamViewer Frontline customers have experienced as much as a 40% faster inspection time, a 20% reduction in changeover time, and an astounding 90% decrease in rework.

To demonstrate its excellence in the automotive industry in particular, TeamViewer highlighted the results of its work with one of the world's largest auto manufacturers, which operates over 7,500 dealerships globally. TeamViewer Frontline empowers technicians with instant access to vehicle experts so the technicians can make repairs faster and minimize impacts on the car owners. Within the first year of implementing the solution, the customer recorded more than 20,000 remote support calls with a remarkable time-to-resolution of as little as 40 minutes, ultimately receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from the auto company's technicians worldwide.

"Augmented reality technology will play a critical role in the automotive industry and beyond as the digitalization of work continues," said Georg Beyschlag, President, TeamViewer Americas. "We are proud to offer innovative solutions that accelerate frontline workers' productivity and enhance output quality, while also delivering tangible cost savings. This award motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of the industrial metaverse as we strive to enable limitless possibilities for workers and businesses worldwide."

"A big congratulations to TeamViewer Frontline, said David Dungay, XR Today Editor in Chief. "TeamViewer's hands-free AR solutions are empowering frontline workers in this industry. The judges were particularly impressed with the efficiency and productivity gains achieved by users."

For more information about TeamViewer and its solutions, please visit us at TeamViewer.com

About TeamViewer
TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Media Contact:
Christian Morley for TeamViewer
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY20423&sd=2023-06-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamviewer-wins-best-automotive-solution-from-xr-awards-2023-301843125.html

SOURCE TeamViewer

