DENVER, June 6, 2023

DENVER, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, a leading provider of Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and Composable Digital Workspaces, announced the closing of the acquisition of the Frame business unit from Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX). Combining Dizzion with Frame will create one of the largest independent DaaS companies, with industry-leading service capabilities delivered globally.

Through this transaction, both Dizzion and Nutanix customers alike will benefit from Dizzion's global capabilities in end-to-end design, deployment, Managed DaaS, Compliance Services (PCI, HIPAA, SOC and GDPR) and greater flexibility and choice with combined delivery options across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud and customer provided Nutanix infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to unite the Frame and Dizzion families and to continue to work closely with Nutanix, increasing our leadership position in the End User Computing (EUC) market.", said Dizzion CEO, Steve Prather. "Together, Dizzion and Frame deliver the most comprehensive DaaS offering available globally, from vendor-assembled to vendor-managed services that support the overall market and customer trends to Managed DaaS."

"The combined strengths of Dizzion and Frame will enable customers to deploy leading-edge DaaS solutions," said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer, Nutanix. "We look forward to collaborating with Dizzion to provide a complete DaaS solution including our Nutanix Cloud Platform to our joint customers." AQ Technology Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Nutanix in the transaction.

About Dizzion

Dizzion, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to the global remote workforce. Founded in 2011 and backed by private equity firm LLR Partners, Dizzion's proven, end-user cloud platform enables maximum work-from-anywhere success while protecting customers with real HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR and SOC 2 Type II compliance. Customers further digital transformation with AnyCloud global delivery, seamless hybrid IT integration, zLink secure endpoints, and C3 orchestration and analytics. Visit https://solutions.dizzion.com/frame/ for more information.

About Frame

Founded in 2012, Frame pioneered the ability to stream applications and desktops from the cloud to a standard web browser, turning Windows apps into Web apps.  After building a successful application streaming and Desktop as a Service business, Frame was acquired by Nutanix in 2018 and experienced continued growth and success, especially given the rise of remote and hybrid work in that time.  As part of Nutanix, Frame expanded its supported infrastructure options to include Nutanix Hybrid Cloud Platform in addition to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Visit www.fra.me for more information.

About LLR Partners

LLR Partners is a private equity firm investing in technology and healthcare businesses. We collaborate with our portfolio companies to identify and execute on key growth initiatives and help create long-term value. Founded in 1999 and with more than $5 billion raised across six funds, LLR is a flexible provider of equity capital for growth, recapitalizations and buyouts. Learn more at https://www.llrpartners.com.

SOURCE Dizzion, Inc.

