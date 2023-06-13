SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Zoned Properties®, Inc. ("Zoned Properties" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ZDPY), a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including legalized cannabis, is pleased to announce that CEO Bryan McLaren will be participating in a Live Management Morning Briefing event at GeoInvesting.com, a subscription based online research platform focused on delivering research to its members on Microcap companies that meet or are doing things to potentially meet a certain set of qualitative and quantitative quality factors.

Please be aware that Zoned Properties participation in the event is strictly by invitation only, and is not paying any fees to attend the event and is not being sponsored by any third parties to participate in the event.

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 7th at 12:30 PM EST with Bryan McLaren, Chairman and CEO of Zoned Properties, Inc. Mr. McLaren will discuss his vision for growth and new developments that have taken place at the company.

Please use the link below to register for the Live Management Morning Briefing Skull Session Event:

Access The Management Morning Briefing Here

About GeoInvesting Skull Session Live Events

GeoInvesting Skull Sessions are live events hosted by our research team to conduct conversations with public company management teams, money managers, and top investors in our network. Our conversations with management teams include Fireside Chats and Management Morning Briefings.

Fireside Chats - Live invitation-only events where Premium members get a front row seat as GeoInvesting engages in a deep discussion with the management teams of microcap stocks about their backgrounds, goals and current initiatives.

Management Morning Briefings (MMBs) - Live invitation-only events where Premium members attend a short Q&A with management teams after earnings or other important updates.

About GeoInvesting

GeoInvesting LLC is a research boutique which specializes in microcap stock research and portfolio protection investigations for its paying members. Co-founder Maj Soueidan has been a full-time investor for over 30 years and often speaks at conferences to educate and increase awareness about the advantages of investing in smaller companies. Learn more about GeoInvesting here: https://geoinvesting.com. See our disclaimer here: https://geoinvesting.com/terms-conditions/

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including legalized cannabis. The Company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its integrated growth services.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties has developed a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development model; the Company's Property Technology, Advisory Services, Commercial Brokerage, and Investment Portfolio divisions collectively cross-pollinate within the model to drive project value associated with complex real estate projects. With national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries.

Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Business Council. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the "CSA"). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 8360 E. Raintree Dr., Suite 230, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit www.ZonedProperties.com.

