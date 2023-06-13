How I Got Here: Steve Plank

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / In the #HowIGotHere series, you'll read about the career paths of some of the world-renowned leaders at Yum! Brands. Learn more about Steve Plank, Chief Technology Officer of Taco Bell in this installment.

EDUCATION

Pennsbury High School , Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, United States

(1992 -1993)

, Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, United States (1992 -1993) Temple University , BS in Computer Science, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States (1993 - 1997)

, BS in Computer Science, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States (1993 - 1997) University of Southern California, MBA, Business Administration, Los Angeles, California, United States (2009 - 2011)

If we were to interview your teachers, what would they say about you?

Steve was a committed scholar and athlete who put in the work to succeed.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a Major League Baseball player, specifically first baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies. Growing up in Philly and playing Little League and pick-up games in my free time made for a lot of dreaming.

WORK

First job: I started working residential construction with my dad from a very young age. I also worked a paper route when I was 12, but my first traditional job was working at JCPenney selling sneakers and sports apparel from ages 16-22.

First Consulting Group |1997-2002: Consultant, Wayne, Pennsylvania, United States

|1997-2002: Consultant, Wayne, Pennsylvania, United States Amgen, Inc. | 2002-2004: Senior Programmer/Architect, Thousand Oaks, California, United States

| 2002-2004: Senior Programmer/Architect, Thousand Oaks, California, United States Baxter Healthcare | 2004-2005: Director, Regulatory Informatics, Westlake Village, California, United States

| 2004-2005: Director, Regulatory Informatics, Westlake Village, California, United States Allergan, Inc. | 2005-2007: Director, Regulatory Information Management & Publishing, Irvine, California, United States | 2007-2010: Senior Director, Global Information Services, Irvine, California, United States | 2010-2015: Vice President, Technology Delivery, Irvine, California, United States

| 2005-2007: Director, Regulatory Information Management & Publishing, Irvine, California, United States | 2007-2010: Senior Director, Global Information Services, Irvine, California, United States | 2010-2015: Vice President, Technology Delivery, Irvine, California, United States Taco Bell | 2015-2016: Senior Director, Back of House Technology, Irvine, California, United States | 2016-2017: Vice President, Technology Delivery, Irvine, California, United States | 2017-present: Chief Technology Officer, Irvine, California, United States

What moments, or who, in your life influenced the way you work?

Working construction with my dad: Coming home physically exhausted and seeing how hard my dad tried to make ends meet made me realize the value of hard work. It also brought a sense of satisfaction, seeing the results of something you built. I find many parallels to that in my work with technology today.

My grandmother: She was widowed two days after I was born and was left to raise my aunt, who was a physically handicapped teenager at the time. I was always amazed by her strength and ability to overcome adversity, accept reality and move forward. I learned many lessons from her and miss the hours we spent talking on the back porch. She had a tremendous ability to put things in perspective and help me appreciate the most important things in life.

Playing sports: I played multiple sports starting at a young age and through high school. I wasn't the biggest or the fastest, but I learned that with commitment and enough practice, you can improve in almost anything.

Do you believe in work/life balance?

I believe in balance and integration of family, friends, work, hobbies, learning and passions. That has never meant 9-5 or a predetermined split of time. Balance is fluid based on all the roles you are playing and needs at any given time. I do believe that it is critical to be fully present and focused wherever you are at. Time is our most precious commodity, and I value it more today than I did years ago. I make it a point to maximize every moment with my family and friends.

What do people think you do versus what you actually do?

I always find it funny that technology can be such a mystery. My parents think I fix computers all day (and they call me often for help).

The role at Taco Bell has been a lot of fun because it's easier for people to understand what I do now compared to previous roles I've had. At this point, I consider myself a leader at the intersection of technology and business with a passion for maximizing the opportunity that innovation can deliver.

Most of my time is spent creating and evangelizing a cohesive technology strategy in support of the overall brand objectives, building the team and removing roadblocks where needed in order to deliver Yum!'s overall commitment of easy experiences, operations and insights for franchisees, customers and team members.

What is the best piece of advice that you've been given?

"Don't let perfect be the enemy of better."

What makes you happy?

Time with friends and family, and embarking on new adventures, big and small. One of my more recent joys has been the opportunity to coach my son's sports teams (primarily baseball). When on the field, everything else in the world goes away for a few hours. It's been amazing to be part of so many kids' development and meet new families and friends along the way.





