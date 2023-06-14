NEW YORK, NY, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ILUS International Inc. ( ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and growing companies in the public safety, industrial, defense and renewable sectors. The uplist discussions for ILUS subsidiaries and the company proper have piqued Wall Street’s interest and paved the way for an invitation to interview on the floor.

The floor interview date is set for June 15th, 2023. The interview will be released to the public on June 26th, 2023.

Some of the topics to be discussed during the interview include:

- Quality Industrial Corp.’s ( QIND) uplist status and benefit to ILUS shareholders and corporate bottom line

- ILUS International Inc.’s QB status and uplist to a National Exchange

- Current and future acquisitions, subsidiaries, and investment plans

John-Paul Backwell, ILUS Managing Director, will be representing ILUS on the floor of the . Mr. Backwell has 25 years’ experience in the development and leadership of Global Businesses predominantly in the fields of Public Safety, Manufacturing and Distribution, with a focus on disruptive technology.

“Our rapid and sustainable growth, global reach and corporate roadmap have brought the ILUS family of companies to this juncture. We look forward to expanding the marketplace’s understanding of ILUS International and I can’t think of anyone better than John-Paul Backwell to bring his corporate knowledge to investors from the floor,” commented ILUS CEO, Nicolas Link.

