SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicly-held Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. of Scottsdale, Arizona (OTC Pink: CETI), a provider of innovative environmental solutions, signed a consulting agreement with Frank Straw, cofounder of EnvTech, Inc. EnvTech is the largest company in the nation that specializes in process equipment decontamination and chemical cleaning services, operating in 25 countries and works with hundreds of refineries. Mr. Straw's extensive experience in chemical cleaning, hazardous waste treatment, and environmental remediation is a valuable resource to the Cyber Enviro-Tech team.

Mr. Straw's competence in utilizing innovative chemical formulations aligns perfectly with Cyber Enviro-Tech's strategic initiative to efficiently separate hydrocarbons from water. By combining Cyber Enviro-Tech systems with its biodegradable chemicals, they can convert "daily refinery waste sludge" into reusable assets. Refiners will obtain water and oil as a byproduct of Cyber Enviro-Tech systems and processes. The technical term for our system is "Waste Transformation Formulation" (Trademark Pending).

Waste Transformation Formulation technology will enable oil refiners and Salt Water Disposal sites (SWD's) to reduce or eliminate their production footprint from the environmentally dangerous practice of disposing hazardous waste and sludge into the ground. Additionally, it will remove Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials (NORM), Iron Sulfides, and residual hydrocarbons without generating any harmful gas. Cyber Enviro-Tech's proprietary chemical formulas are biodegradable and fully patentable based on specified contaminants.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Straw to our team," said Kim D. Southworth, CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech. "His exceptional career and unparalleled expertise make him a highly respected authority in the environmental services field. With Frank on board as a consultant and advisor, we are confident of our capabilities to deliver greater value for customers and shareholders."

Cyber Enviro-Tech remains steadfast in its dedication to developing cutting-edge environmental solutions that address the pressing challenges of water contamination issues, waste management, and sustainability. The appointment of Mr. Straw reinforces the company's commitment to attracting top talent and positions Cyber Enviro-Tech to become a leading innovator in the industry.

ABOUT THE COMPANY - Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc. is an environmentally driven aggregator of Water Science Technologies to make water usage & consumption safer, more efficient, and less expensive. The Company does this by aggregating technologies amassed from around the world to produce proprietary water sanitization, desalination and oil/water separation systems to market. This enables CETI to clean many known water contamination issues that exist whether biological, chemical or radioactive while applying 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to monitor and adjust activity with instant data and metrics.

