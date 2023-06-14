NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Culture Group Limited (“GDC” or the “Company”), a holding company currently conducting business through Shanghai Highlight Media Co., Ltd. (“Highlight Media”) today announced that Mr. Xiaojian Wang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, participated and presented in the panel discussion of "Can Web3 Accelerate the Advancement of AI" at BitBlock Summit (the “Summit”) held in New York City on June 1, 2023.



About BitBlock Summit

BitBlock Summit, which is held twice a year worldwide, gather the world's top AI & Web3.0 leaders from the industry, government authorities, scientists, investors, and related organizations. This year, the main theme is "AI & Web 3.0 ", aimed to explore the cutting-edge of Web3.0 technologies and investment hotspots. It is expected to have around 800 participants from all over the world. The topics covered include zero-knowledge proof (zk), digital wallets, distributed science (DeSci), DeFi, SocialFi, cryptocurrency payments and the combination of AI and Web3.0. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.bbs.nyc/.

About GD Culture Group Limited.

GD Culture Group Limited (“GDC” or the “Company”) is a holding company currently conducting business through Shanghai Highlight Media Co., Ltd. (“Highlight Media”). Highlight Media, founded in 2016, is an integrated marketing service agency, focusing on serving businesses in China in connection with brand management, image building, public relations, social media management and event planning. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://en.ccnctech.com/.

