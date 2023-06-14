Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced the appointment of Mike+Mason as Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer. Mason will report to Thoughtworks’ Chief Technology Officer, Rachel+Laycock.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005379/en/

As Chief AI Officer, Mason will guide clients through their generative AI journeys and accelerate their adoption of this new technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this new global role, Mason will guide clients through their generative AI journeys and accelerate their adoption of this new technology. We expect generative AI will have a profound effect on all parts of an organization, from business processes to products and services and internal operations, allowing greater overall efficiency and innovation-at-scale. Taking an AI-first approach will catalyze the evolution of the software development process across the Thoughtworks service portfolio, and is an important step in this digital transformation journey.

“As Thoughtworks has rapidly designed, delivered and evolved exceptional digital products and experiences at scale with AI for many years, we are strongly positioned to revolutionize AI-powered software development,” said Rachel Laycock, Chief Technology Officer, Thoughtworks. “Mike’s leadership in the new role of Chief AI Officer will accelerate the adoption of generative AI across all our services and allow us to leverage the tremendous potential of AI to transform our clients’ businesses and the way we build software.”

Having served as Thoughtworks’ Global Head of Technology since 2017, Mason has extensive leadership experience and a track record of developing new capabilities and solutions with cutting edge technology to solve client’s most complex problems. Mason is also co-author of The Digital Transformation Game Plan with Guo Xiao and Gary O’Brien.

“We see the market opportunity and demand from our clients to infuse generative AI into all our services and offerings and are excited to help them navigate through the noise to the real business gains,” said Mike Mason, Chief AI Officer, Thoughtworks. “In my new position, I will help clients leverage the extraordinary impact of generative AI while also advising on an ethical approach to protect against reputational, security and privacy risks to organizations and users.”

As AI and machine learning (ML) gained more industry adoption over the past several years, Thoughtworks has been at the forefront of the rapid development of AI- and ML-based tools that can be applied across the entire value chain of business processes. With its acquisition+of+Fourkind+in+2021, Thoughtworks further strengthened its ML, data science, strategy, design and engineering capabilities.

Supporting resources:

Read more information about Thoughtworks%26rsquo%3B+approach+to+generative+AI.

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website.

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

- ### -

About %3Cb%3EThoughtworks%3C%2Fb%3E

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005379/en/