Today at NAA+Apartmentalize+2023, Latch%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) announced Chris Peckham as its new Head of Sales. Peckham brings over a decade of experience in scaling go-to-market strategies for SaaS organizations to Latch. He previously served as Vice President of Sales at Flight Schedule Pro. In his new role with Latch, Peckham will focus on implementing new growth strategies.

Jamie Siminoff, Latch’s incoming CEO, said, “We are excited to welcome Chris to the team during this pivotal time of growth and thank Rich Albright, Latch’s former head of sales, for his service to the company. Chris’ expertise in efficiently scaling leading organizations and SaaS companies will be incredibly valuable as Latch enters this new phase and continues to focus on delivering advanced solutions in access management and an enhanced resident experience.”

Latch is also showcasing its expanded Property Management Software (PMS) integrations at the NAA Apartmentalize conference with the introduction of AppFolio, a cloud-based technology platform built for the real estate industry. With this integration, Latch users can now automate resident access management seamlessly.

“Latch’s growing list of integrations is unlocking more resident benefits and making property management even more streamlined for our customers,” added Siminoff. “This integration, along with Latch’s upcoming anticipated closing of the Honest Day’s Work transaction, demonstrate Latch’s continued work to build upon its vision to make it easier for customers to deliver the best possible living experience to their residents.”

This latest integration with AppFolio eliminates the need for property managers to manually add resident data to multiple systems, enabling property managers to spend less time on manual entry and more time on resident experience, with all resident data united in both systems. Latch’s User Sync feature adds residents automatically from the PMS to Latch Mission Control, while Latch’s Automated Access feature adjusts resident access credentials within Latch to seamlessly reflect any changes made within a building’s property management system.

To connect with Latch at NAA Apartmentalize and learn more about Latch’s latest offerings and integrations, click here. To learn more about Latch or to partner with Latch, visit www.latch.com or email incoming CEO Jamie Siminoff directly at [email protected].

About Latch, Inc.

Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. For more information, please visit www.latch.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Latch and/or Honest Day’s Work, which is expected to merge with Latch in the third quarter of 2023 (the “Merger”). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "would," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: Latch’s and Honest Day’s Work’s current and future products, integrations, pricing, financial performance, strategies, and operations, and the related benefits to stockholders, customers, and residents; expected growth of demand for Latch’s and Honest Day’s Work’s current and future products and their adoption by customers; Latch and Honest Day’s Work industry positions; the closing of the Merger; the ability of Latch to successfully integrate Honest Day’s Work post-acquisition and realize the benefits of such acquisition, including the expected performance of the combined company’s management team; and the transition in Latch’s CEO position. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including: (i) whether the Merger is completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the risk that the Merger may involve unexpected costs or liabilities; (iii) the effect of the announcement or completion of the Merger on Latch’s and Honest Day’s Work’s operations and relationships with customers, suppliers, and personnel; (iv) the outcome of legal proceedings, if any, related to the Merger; (v) Latch’s ability to implement business plans; (vi) changes and developments in the industry in which Latch competes; (vii) Latch’s ability to regain and maintain compliance with the listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, and the impact of the Merger thereon; and (viii) Latch’s ability to timely complete the ongoing restatement of its consolidated financial statements for 2019, 2020, 2021, and the first quarter of 2022, and the impact of the Merger thereon. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by Latch from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Latch assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Latch does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

