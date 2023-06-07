PRINGLES® CREATES NEW COLLECTION WITH TWO STAR INGREDIENTS FOR A DELICIOUSLY COMPLEX TASTING EXPERIENCE

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 7, 2023

New Pringles® Harvest Blends puts an elevated twist on its classic potato-based crisps with sweet potato and multigrain infused crisps

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The snacking masterminds at Pringles® are at it again — this time putting a tasty twist on not only its beloved flavors, but its beloved potato-based crisps. Introducing Pringles® Harvest Blends – an entirely new collection starring two new ingredients – the goodness of multigrain and the wholesome taste of sweet potato.

New Pringles Harvest Blends boast a blend of ingredients and crispy, crunchy texture for a deliciously complex tasting experience unlike one you've ever had from Pringles. The new collection of potato-based crisps is available in four irresistible flavor varieties:

  • Pringles® Harvest Blends Multigrain Farmhouse Cheddar: With a multigrain infused base, black bean and toasted sweet grains blend with creamy aged cheddar and a hint of salt to create a crave-worthy farmhouse crisp of cheddar cheese goodness.
  • Pringles® Harvest Blends Multigrain Homestyle Ranch: The sweet taste and texture of toasted grains and black bean delivers an extra bold crunch to the multigrain infused base, elevated with the classic taste of creamy, zesty ranch.
  • Pringles® Harvest Blends Sweet Potato Sea Salt: The natural sweetness of the sweet potato infused base blends with sea-salt granules creating the perfect balance of salty, savory and subtly sweet flavor.
  • Pringles® Harvest Blends Sweet Potato Smoky BBQ: Smoky BBQ flavor blends with the sweetness from the sweet potato infused base to create a smoky savory flavor worthy of a backyard barbeque.

"From our classic favorites to our sizzling Scorchin' collection — Pringles fans have long enjoyed our great taste and insanely accurate flavors," said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. "With our new Pringles Harvest Blends collection, we're ecstatic to bring our fans an elevated tasting experience — one that is both familiar with the bold flavors our fans know and love, and completely unique with its irresistibly crunchy texture and flavorful blends of sweet potato and multigrain."

Pringles Harvest Blends will be available at retailers nationwide starting in June. Visit Pringles.com to find at a store near you and for more information, follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platform to keep up with the latest Pringles news.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

