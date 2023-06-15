RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Scandium International Mining Corp. ( TSX:SCY, Financial) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on May 31, 2023, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approvedsetting the number of directors at four and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 18, 2023, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual generalmeeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor.

A total of 124,961,834 or 35.12% of the Company'sissued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions Votes for Votes withheld Number Percent Number Percent William B. Harris 107,349,523

91.98% 9,360,540

8.02% James R. Rothwell 107,560,433

92.16% 9,149,620 7.84% Peter B. Evensen 107,342,177 91.97% 9,367,876 8.03% R. Christian Evensen 107,353,012 91.98% 9,357,041 8.02%

For further information, please contact:

Harry de Jonge, Controller Tel: 702-703-0178

Peter Evensen, President and CEO Tel: 775-355-9500

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/759852/Scandium-International-Mining-Announces-Voting-Results-from-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders



