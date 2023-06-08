Shutterstock Introduces Flexible Editorial Subscription Packages Across Entertainment, Breaking News, Sports and Archival Content

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform for transformative brands, newsrooms and media companies, today announced the launch of the brand new Shutterstock Editorial platform, including offering Editorial Subscriptions for the very first time. This centralized destination offers the entire Shutterstock Editorial offering with more than 90 million assets across entertainment, breaking news, sports and archival already available and 700,000 new assets added each month.

Building on the momentum of the recent acquisition of Splash News and a new deal with Opry Entertainment Group, this site development is the next step in Shutterstock Editorial's rapid evolution as the leading destination for breaking news and exclusive archival content. The Shutterstock Editorial search function is streamlined through curated collections personalized to individual users and includes filters and predictive search functions based on search history. The platform will offer two unique editorial subscription options: Essential, which runs on a monthly basis and Elite, which runs on an annual basis, as well as an à la carte shopping option that does not require a subscription.

"We've made it easier than ever to find the right piece of content by constantly working to enhance the breadth of our library and the speed at which new assets are available for our contributors to publish," said Candice Murray, Global VP of Shutterstock Editorial. "By optimizing the search experience and offering bespoke subscriptions, we have created the perfect solution for every player in the Editorial ecosystem."

"The Condé Nast archive is a treasure trove for visual storytelling, and we're thrilled that the new Shutterstock Editorial hub will allow culture lovers around the world to access these iconic photographs effortlessly," said Ivan Shaw, Corporate Photography Director at Condé Nast.

Dave Hogan, a VIP entertainment photographer who recently joined Shutterstock Editorial, added "Both Shutterstock and I have a 20-year legacy of capturing iconic moments in entertainment history, and this exciting transition broadens my coverage of key entertainment events, from star-studded red carpets to prestigious awards ceremonies. This new platform will ensure that my work will receive unparalleled visibility with the fastest and highest-quality content and coverage."

Visit the best-in-class destination to search, discover and license editorial content at editorial.shutterstock.com.

About Shutterstock
Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world, a growing data engine and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

Learn more at www.shutterstock.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

