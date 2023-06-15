Vontier Selected by Shell to Deploy iNFX Platform Across U.S. Network

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, today announced that its Retail Solutions business has been selected by Shell to deploy its iNFX™ payment solution and microservices platform across their U.S. network of over 13,000 locations by the end of 2024.

The iNFX payment solution and corresponding microservices platform will seamlessly replace Shell’s legacy platform with a modular, open architecture, cloud-based solution across Shell’s branded retailers. iNFX revolutionizes the way convenience retail customers manage their assets, significantly increasing operational efficiency and materially reducing their total cost of ownership with an easier to build, deploy, and maintain technology infrastructure. iNFX also delivers an enhanced consumer experience through faster transactions, greater uptime and tailored loyalty programs, while simultaneously future-proofing retailers’ operations.

The iNFX platform enables:

  • Future-Proofing: Flexibility to add new capabilities and features quickly, and expedite digital transformation without disrupting site operations; Distributed architecture provides improved uptime and harmonizes core payment systems based on global standards.
  • Consumer Experience: Enhanced consumer experiences through faster transaction speeds and more efficient, remote management of high-volume sites.
  • Digital Agility: Standards-based APIs enable more efficient and cost-effective integrations. Payments compliance certification times are reduced by up to 75 percent.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to expand our long-standing global partnership with Shell, delivering an innovative, first-to-industry solution that will significantly enhance their forecourt and in-store capabilities,” said Karthik Ganapathi, president of Vontier’s Retail Solutions business. “We are delivering technology that disrupts the conventional software architecture used by convenience retailers with a microservices based operating system that significantly improves operational efficiency and enables rapid new feature launches, creating sustainable value for our customers.”

“iNFX is a perfect example of how we are executing our strategy to connect, manage, and scale the mobility ecosystem,” said Mark Morelli, Vontier’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our unique portfolio of connected hardware and purpose-built software capabilities, combined with deep domain expertise and industry leading positions, make Vontier a natural partner for our customers as they manage through the mobility ecosystem evolution. The acquisition of Invenco last year underscores our objective to create long-term value through capital deployment for our customers and shareholders,” Morelli continued.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting critical mobility and multi-energy technologies and solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by over 8,500 colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230608005167r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005167/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.