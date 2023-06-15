SMC Announces Form 10 Filing to Attain Reporting Status with the SEC

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SMCE), an incubator company focused on acquisition and support of commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies, is pleased to announce the filing of its Form 10 Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A copy of Form 10 is available at www.sec.gov under SMC Entertainment Inc.

The Form 10 Registration Statement filing provides our shareholders and investors with a description of SMC's business and growth strategies, current and historical financial information and other pertinent information such as risk factors and legal disclosures.

Mr. Erik Blum, SMC's CEO, stated, "We are very excited to announce the filing of our Form 10, a milestone that we've been working very diligently to achieve. Upon its effectiveness, the Company will file a corporate action to change company name and a symbol change to better reflect our Fintech business plan."

Once the Form 10 Registration Statement becomes effective, the Company will be subject to the SEC reporting requirements, including but not limited to Form 8-K for periodic reports, Form 10-K for annual reports and Form 10-Q for quarterly reports.

In addition, SMC is pleased to announce that it has re-engaged its current auditor to conduct SMC's 2023 annual financial audit and review SMC's quarterlies.

iframe.ashx?track=759981-https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fembed%2F-fqk_tpzXxw

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.
SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. For more information on SMC, visit www.smceinc.com.

Press Release Contact:
Erik Blum
CEO

SMC Entertainment, Inc.
Ron Hughes
Chief Operations Officer
SMC Entertainment, Inc.
[email protected]
360-820-5973

Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

SOURCE: SMC Entertainment, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759981/SMC-Announces-Form-10-Filing-to-Attain-Reporting-Status-with-the-SEC

img.ashx?id=759981

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.